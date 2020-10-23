Choose Your Cruise – October 23, 2020

Halloween is right around the corner and the scariest thing cruisers can think of is spending a full nine months on land. Knock on wood, we’re at the tail end of this pandemic and that means you can start planning your 2021 cruise with supreme confidence.

Check out the three cruises below and let us know which one you’d most like to take!

Cruise A

Guess what Porthole Cruise readers? We had an exclusive interview with Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin and it got us really excited to cruise! Stay tuned for that video, but in the meantime, check out some of the awesome deals on cruises on this brand new cruise line! Leaving from Miami in April 2021, spend four nights cruising to Key West and the Bahamas. Virgin Voyages’ also has a new health and wellness plan created with assistance from scientists, doctors and clinicians, all experts in their respective fields to help keep their guests happy and healthy.

Cruise B

News this week that Holland America Line is positioning six ships in Alaska this summer had the cruise world buzzing! The cruise line is offering a 10-day Denali adventure on board Nieuw Amsterdam in May 2021 that combines the best of cruising with a rail journey to one of America’s most spectacular National Parks. The ship leaves from Vancouver and heads up the Inside Passage with stops in Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, and Glacier Bay. Guests are then taken by rail to Denali National Park for an overnight at the McKinley Chalet Resort and guided tours through the park.

Cruise C

This brand new ship was ready to debut in March of 2020, but COVID-19 made that an impossibility. The sister ship to Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex offers one of the most technologically advanced cruise experiences you can have at sea. When she arrived in Fort Lauderdale, FL this week, everyone had to stop and stare. With features like the ultra-exclusive Retreat and the unique Magic Carpet, Apex is a ship that stands out among the crowd. Leaving from Fort Lauderdale the cruise heads to Key West, Mexico and Grand Cayman over seven nights. Could it be your next vacation?