Evan Gove - October 16, 2020
Choose Your Cruise – October 16, 2020

Cruise Deal of the Week

In honor of Halloween, here’s the most terrifying story you can tell in four sentences. 

The door slowly creaks open. Blue light from the computer screen illuminates the dark room, casting  blacks shadows along the wall. You get closer to the screen to see it’s open to a cruise booking website. 

The deals page is empty.

AHHHHHHHHH! Allow us to wake you up from that nightmare because you’d probably have a harder time finding a full price cruise these days with all the COVID savings going around. Deals pages are chock full of awesome savings so, just like choosing which door to hide behind in a horror movie, it’s time to choose your cruise! 

Cruise A 

Our first deal is actually a Halloween themed one courtesy of MSC Cruises. The Trip & Treat Sale (great name!) is going on right now and you can save big on cruise vacations to the Bahamas and Caribbean. MSC Cruises is offering 3, 4 or 7-night cruises and the option for late night or overnight stays at their private island resort Ocean Cay. Rates are between 50% and 75% off and kids sail free. Each booking is backed by MSC Cruises’ Total Cruiseflex booking policy so you can change your cruise up to 48 hours before the ship sails. 

Cruise B

We’ve written a lot about people wanting to drive to their cruise port in the future as many see flying as an unnecessary risk. However, Norwegian Cruise Line wants you to get to your port no matter what, so they’re offering buy one, get one free airfare for future cruises all over the world. You also get to choose two offers from their list like free wifi, free specialty dining, free open bar and free shore excursions. Europe, the Caribbean and even Alaska, it’s all available to book! 

Cruise C 

When it comes to cruise deal, nothing beats free room upgrades. For the price of an interior or oceanview room, Carnival is letting guests upgrade to the next stateroom tier for the low, low price of free! Not only can you upgrade your room, but fares are already 30% off with reduced deposits down to just $99. The deal applies to a number of cruises from South Florida to the Bahamas and the Caribbean so don’t wait to book your next vacation! 

Let us know your comments!
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced a voluntary extension of its sailing operations until December 18, 2020. The news comes after the Centers for Disease Control and…

