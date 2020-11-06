Choose Your Cruise – November 6, 2020

It’s Friday! That means it’s time for what we assume is the most important decision you had to make this week – choose your cruise! Now that cruise lines officially have the green light to sail again, assuming they can adhere to all the conditions of the CDC’s new order, there are tons of cruise vacations to choose from and many are still offering steep discounts and perks to entice cruisers to get back on board.

Since we know the CDC is limiting cruises to fewer than seven days to start with, here are some great short cruises to get you back into the swing of things! Which one would you choose?

Cruise A

It’s just two days, but for those of us that haven’t been on a cruise in 9 months, we’ll take it! Celebrity Equinox is sailing from Fort Lauderdale on a two-day cruise to Nassau in the Bahamas and guests can save on pretty much every stateroom. Guests can also choose to participate in Celebrity Cruises’ food and wine experience which includes tastings and pairings. The cruise leaves in mid-January so you have plenty of time to pack!

Cruise B

For those closer to Central Florida, Royal Caribbean is offering 3-day cruises to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral on board the recently renovated Mariner of the Seas. The best part is all the perks that come when you book, especially for those booking a balcony room or a suite. Get up to $1,700 in onboard credits, free gratuities, 60% off a 2nd guest, instant savings and even double points for Crown & Anchor members. The cruise leaves January 1, 2021 so start your new year off right!

Cruise C

MSC Seaside, one of the newer ships from MSC Cruises, is sailing from Port Canaveral in January of 2021 for a fun four-day cruise to the Bahamas. The cruise call on Nassau and Ocean Cay, MSC Cruises’ private island resort. If you’re really looking to go crazy on your first vacation back, book a suite on board for just $599 per person. That’s a deal you won’t find once things get back to normal!

Which cruise would YOU choose?