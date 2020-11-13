Choose Your Cruise – November 13, 2020

Here’s a fun fact: Friday the 13th will happen in any month that starts on a Sunday. Whether you’re superstitious or not, watch out for black cats, mirrors and ladders today so you’ll be ready to go on your next cruise vacation! Yesterday we got word that Royal Caribbean International was asking for volunteers to go on trial voyages mandated by the new CDC order. If that doesn’t get you excited for cruising to come back, then what will?

Time to Choose Your Cruise!

Cruise A

Florida residents are going to be some of the first to step on board cruise ships as they’re naturally closer to the major cruise ports. Norwegian Cruise Line is leaving from Port Canaveral with stops in Nassau, Great Stirrup Cay, and Freeport City on a 4-day itinerary on board Norwegian Escape. It starts at just $349 and offers a bunch of sweet perks you can add on to make your cruise way better. Perks like specialty dining and free wifi are just some of the ways cruise lines are enticing people to book. We’re rounding the corner of this pandemic so don’t wait to book your cruise vacation while prices are still low!

Cruise B

When cruising does come back, expect private islands to be a major part of each itinerary because it helps limit guest contact with the outside world. Royal Caribbean International’s Navigator of the Seas is leaving from Miami for a three day cruise to the Bahamas. Not only does the cruise stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay, it also stops in Nassau and with two sail dates, you have some flexibility on which one you pick. Royal Caribbean is giving away a ton of awesome perks and savings depending on what stateroom you book, but since they start at just $161 per person, you can afford whatever upgrades you want! Snag yourself a suite for only a few hundred more and really live it up on your first vacation back!

Cruise C

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve is a brand new private island and it’s remained practically untouched since nobody has been able to visit since March. The island is a tropical paradise complete with beaches, activities, food and drink spots and all the sunshine you could ever want. MSC Cruises is leaving in March 2021 on a three day cruise to Key West with a stop at Ocean Cay and you won’t wont to miss out! MSC Armonia was refurbished in 2017 will some awesome new amenities and upgraded spaces so the ship has a new look if you’ve cruise on it before. The best part? Staterooms start at just $189!

Which cruise would YOU choose??