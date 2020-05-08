Choose Your Cruise – May 8, 2020

What’s better than getting a great deal on something? For today’s choose your cruise, we’ve got three of the best possible deals we could find on sailings from three of your favorite cruise lines. They all sail from the sunny shores of Miami so you can pick which one suites you best or at these prices, book all three!

These deals are the absolute best of the best and it’s up to you to choose your cruise!

Cruise A

A classic cruise vacation means fun in the sun. Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a 3-day voyage on Norwegian Sky from Miami, FL with a stop at Great Stirrup Cay & Nassau in the Bahamas. The private island features a 10-acre beach, two parallel zip lines with 1,000 feet of line, a number of eateries and private cabanas available for the day. If you’ve never been to Nassau, it’s a great port to kick back on the beach or shop in town.

Starting at just $149 per person, the deal includes all of Norwegian’s free at sea perks like wifi, drink packages, upgraded specialty dining and even kids sailing for free.

Cruise B

When cruising comes back, one of the first places we want to return to is Perfect Day at CocoCay. Royal Caribbean built their own private island paradise complete with water parks and a hot air balloon and it’s one of the stops on this 3-day cruise from Miami. Starting at just $189 on board Navigator of the Seas, this cruise makes a stop in Nassau as well so you can explore all that island has to offer as well.

Cruise C

Cruise C is another sailing from Miami and also involves a day at a resort-style private island. Cruisers will board Carnival Conquest from Carnival Cruise Line for a four day cruise in the Bahamas. The cruise stops at Princess Cays and has a day at sea before spending the last day in Nassau. Chow down at Guy’s Burger Joint or enjoy a one of a kind cocktail at Alchemy Bar… or both! Nobody is going to stop you from having the time of your life on this cruise! Oh, and the best part? Staterooms start at just $144.

So, which cruise is for you?