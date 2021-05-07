Choose Your Cruise – May 7, 2021

Another week, another CDC update that doesn’t really help us at all. Sure, they outlined exactly what needs to happen during a simulated cruise, but the list of demands clearly pushes cruise lines toward the option to skip them altogether so long as their passengers are all vaccinated against COVID-19. We’ll have to wait and see what happens here in the United States, but in the meantime, cruises are gearing up all over the world and many of which are open to international passengers. If you’re itching to cruise after all these months, here are three options coming up soon that you can book right now!

It’s time to Choose Your Cruise!

Cruise A

Princess Cruises is getting ready to have you back on board and they’re offering an Eastern Caribbean cruise you won’t want to miss out on. Leaving from Fort Lauderdale on a 7-day cruise on July 3rd, Caribbean Princess will call on Princess Cays, St. Thomas, St. Kitts and then have two days at sea before returning to Florida. Princess Cruises is offering a bunch of perks if you book soon, like up to $1,700 in onboard credit, upgrade dining and free drinks plus more. If you’re ready to get back on the water, this is the cruise for you!

Cruise B

Norwegian Cruise Line is also sailing the Caribbean this summer, but their ship Norwegian Joy will sail from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Spend 7-days sailing the Caribbean with calls on Harvest Caye, Roatan, Cozumel and Ocho Rios before returning to Montego Bay. NCL is offering up to $1,700 cash back, savings on your next cruise, reduced deposits and more. There’s even reduced rates for single passengers if you really want to get away for a week!

Cruise C

Have you ever cruised on a brand new ship? Holland America Line is debuting Rotterdam this summer and you have the chance to cruise on board! Leaving From Fort Lauderdale on November 3rd, the 4-day cruise around the Bahamas calls on Half Moon Cay and Key West before returning to Fort Lauderdale. For a limited time, Holland America Line is offering up to $1,700 cash back so don’t wait to book if you’re thinking about it!