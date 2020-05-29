fbpx

Choose Your Cruise – May 29, 2020

We know, cruise gang, the waiting isn’t fun. But! We’ve had plenty of good news this week with several popular cruise destinations announcing timelines to open up to tourism. Cruises might not be able to sail there yet, but if you wanted to hop on a plane and lay in the Caribbean sun, that’s looking more and more like a possibility in the coming weeks.

We’ve picked three islands set to reopen soon and YOU get to choose which one you’d like to spend a week on! Get ready for Choose Your Cruise: Island Edition! 

Island A

The first place travelers will be able to book is the U.S. Virgin Islands, specifically St. Thomas, a place most cruisers are familiar with. Bring all the money you saved not going to restaurants or the movies for the past two months because St. Thomas is packed with boutiques selling jewelry, watches, and fine leather goods from prestigious international brands. After a morning soaking up the sun at one of the many beaches on the island, take a leisurely afternoon stroll and choose from shopping centers, art galleries, quirky shops, and even an outdoor marketplace with handmade goods. 

St. Thomas and the other islands which make up the U.S. Virgin Islands are reopening for travelers June 1, that’s next week! 

Island B

Our second island on the cusp of reopening is another that we’re sure cruisers not only recognize, but have been to many times. Cozumel is the largest inhabited island in Mexico and one of the oldest, located 12 miles off the eastern coast of the mainland. Sure, you get off the ship and a giant frog is ready to hand you the biggest frozen margarita you’ve ever seen while a vendor tries to sell you a neon t-shirt, but despite the touristy feel, vast expanses of untouched jungle and shoreline still remain. Places like Punta Sur Eco Beach Park are perfect for a little social distancing and quite simply a beautiful place to spend the day! 

The original opening date per the Mexican government was set for June 1, but it looks like that’s been pushed back until mid-June, but that’s still only a little over two weeks away! 

Island C 

Sunny St. Lucia makes our list as the third island after the announcement that they’d be reopening to tourists on June 4th. Not only did St. Lucia have just 18 cases of COVID-19 in total, they recently released a handy infographic about the new safety protocols put in place to help keep guests safe when they do reopen. Thanks to high-end resorts like Jade Mountain which are popular for weddings and romantic getaways St. Lucia gets rave reviews from first-time visitors who love the exclusive feel the island provides. The symbols of St. Lucia are the Pitons — rugged mountains that climb from the sea. Located on the island’s southwest coast, the verdant slopes of Gros Piton and Petit Piton are among the Caribbean’s most recognizable landmarks and the perfect backdrop for your first post-COVID Instagram pic.

So, you get a week on one of the three…which island do YOU choose?

Let us know your comments!
