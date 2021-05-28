Choose Your Cruise – May 28, 2021

Alaska is back! News came in all week of cruise lines gearing up to start sailing to Alaska this summer with calls on all your favorite ports! Ships haven’t called on the state since 2019 in a state where one in every ten people work in the tourism sector. That means we all need to do our duty to help by booking as many cruises to the Last Frontier as possible. And when you get into port, find a local shop and get some awesome gifts for your friends and family back home!

Here are a few options for Alaska cruises leaving this summer that you’re going to love! It’s time to Choose Your Cruise!

Cruise A

Norwegian Cruise Line is positioning one of their newer ships in Seattle for cruises up the Inside Passage and that’s great news! Norwegian Bliss leaves Seattle on August 7th for a 7-day cruise with calls on Icy Strait, Skagway, Juneau, Holkham Bay and Ketchikan. The cruise line is offering up to $1,700 cash back, reduced deposits, free airfare for a second guest and more! If you’re ready to jump back into cruising, this is one sailing you won’t want to miss!

Cruise B

Cruising is all about making guests feel like royalty and few cruise lines compare to Princess in that regard! The cruise line is positioning Majestic Princess in Seattle for Inside Passage cruises leaving on August 1st. The 7-day cruise sails north with calls on Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Ketchikan. Princess is offering up to $1,700 in onboard credit plus free gratuities, free drinks and free WIFI! Military members also receive an onboard credit of $250!

Cruise C

Carnival Cruise Line is also positioning a ship in Alaska for cruises up the Inside Passage. Carnival Miracle is leaving Seattle on July 27th for a 7-day cruise with calls on Tracy Arm, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan. There are a few sailing dates to choose from in August as well, so find the cruise that works best with your schedule. Carnival is offering up to $1,600 cash back, reduced deposits and a military savings bonus for service members!