Choose Your Cruise – May 21, 2021

Yesterday was a great day for cruising! First we had Royal Caribbean International hinting that recent conversations have them under the impression that cruising is coming back sooner rather than later. Then we had the U.S. House of Representatives pass the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act by a unanimous vote meaning all we need now is a signature from President Biden and cruises will be all set to ignore the Jones Act

With the news, many cruise lines reopened bookings for Alaska summer cruises on their websites so we decided this edition of Choose Your Cruise would be dedicated to cruises to the Last Frontier!

It’s time to Choose Your Cruise!

Cruise A

Carnival Corporation was one of the first brands to announce Alaska sailings this summer and Carnival Miracle is one of the ships they’ll position in the region. Leaving from Seattle on July 27, guests will spend 7 days touring Alaska’s Inside Passage with calls on Tracy Arm, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, Victoria and back to Seattle. For a limited time, guests can get up to $1,600 cash back, reduced deposits and onboard credit just for booking!

Cruise B

Princess Cruises is also setting up to sail from Seattle on 7-day cruises through the Inside Passage and you can book them right now! Leaving on July 25th from Seattle, Majestic Princess will call on Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, and Ketchikan before heading back to Seattle. Princess Cruises is offering up to $1,700 on board credit, free gratuities, free drinks, free wifi and more if you book soon!

Cruise C

There might not be a better ship to sail to Alaska than Norwegian Bliss. Leaving on August 7th from Seattle, Norwegian Cruise Line is sending the ship up the Inside Passage on a 7-day cruise. The ship calls on Ketchikan, Juneau, Holkham Bay, Icy Strait and Victoria before returning to Seattle. Guests who book soon can get $1,700 cash back, reduced deposits, triple latitude rewards points and more!

Which cruise would you choose?