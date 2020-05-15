Choose Your Cruise – May 15, 2020

Happy Friday! Today on choose your cruise, we’ve got three options from around the world and YOU get to pick your favorite! Let us know which cruise you would pick in the comments below.

Cruise A

When it comes to exploring the world, few do it better than National Geographic. Their partnership with Lindblad Expeditions has been one of the most influential in developing adventure cruising into the popular pastime it is today. Their 14-day Legendary Northern Isles cruise is a tour of the Norwegian Sea with stops in Scotland, the Faroe Islands and Iceland.

The cruise comes complete with an Expedition Team provided by National Geographic who enhance the experience through their knowledge of the region and professional photograph instruction. The cruise also features a number of excursions when in Iceland for an up close and personal look at this fascinating island.

Cruise B

One of the newest ships at sea, Norwegian Encore, is primed and ready to sail as soon as cruising comes back and there are tons of awesome cruise itineraries to choose from. One of the best ways to experience this new ship is a 4-night cruise to the Bahamas leaving in January 2021. The cruise calls on some of the most popular Bahamian islands like New Providence Island, Grand Bahama Island and of course, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island resort Great Stirrup Cay.

So what do you think, is 4 Days in the Bahamas from Miami your perfect getaway?

Cruise C

In May of 2021, Crystal Cruises invites you to explore from Amsterdam to Basal, Switzerland along the gorgeous Rhine River on board Crystal Debussy. The seven day journey takes guests on a tour of Europe in comfort and style and there are multiple sailing dates in may to choose from.

From the Crystal website: From the cultural powerhouse of Amsterdam to the storybook village of Rüdesheim, the Romantic Rhine mesmerizes with its spectacular beauty. Come see the dramatic Rhine Gorge and explore Cologne’s famed cathedral.

Does Amsterdam with Crystal sound like your kind of cruise?