Choose Your Cruise – May 1, 2020

Most of the time, mayday on a cruise ship is a bad thing, but not on May 1st!

Today, we’ve got some pretty cool cruises from three of our favorite cruise lines to celebrate May Day 2020. Choose which cruise you’d take and let us know in the comments below!

Cruise A

This cruise takes us South, really, really far South. Antarctica, the great white continent, is one of the the most remote places on Earth. In the past, cruisers would have to book a trip with one of the many small ship adventure cruises but not anymore! Norwegian Cruise Line has a slew of new cruises leaving from Buenos Aires, Argentina that explore Cape Horn, the Falkland Islands and Elephant Island. This 13-day cruise on board Norwegian Star leaves in January 2021 and will be the first time Norwegian Cruise Line has brought passengers to Antarctica.

Seriously, when will you ever get the chance again to see penguins waddling around a glacier? Probably never!

Cruise B

Cruise B is another first, but this time it’s the ship that’s new! MSC Cruises Seashore will arrive in Miami in November of 2021 and begin 7-night cruises to the Caribbean.

According to the cruise line: MSC Seashore brings our guests more luxury suites, bigger indoor pool with more lounge space, new theater, enlarged children’s area, interactive water park with VR and so much more!

Sounds pretty great! Especially when you consider the incredible ports the ship will visit. Enjoy the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Mexico and MSC’s private island resort in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay Marine Reserve. You can book now and save a TON of money on cruises leaving Miami in late 2021/early 2022.

Cruise C

Our last cruise takes passengers on a trip from sunny Sand Diego to the even sunnier Baja Peninsula in Mexico on board Disney Cruise Line. Leaving in April and May 2021, this 4-night cruise on board Disney Wonder is perfect for cruisers with kids who love Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and the rest of the Disney gang! If you really want to get the most out of your vacation, make sure you plan a pre or post cruise stay at Disneyland Park in nearby Anaheim or spend the day exploring the world famous San Diego Zoo.

So, where are we cruising?!?