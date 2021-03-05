Choose Your Cruise – March 5, 2021

With the announcement earlier this week that America would have enough COVID-19 vaccines for the entire country by May, cruisers flocked online to check out the cruise deals still going strong across the internet. It will just be a few more months until the CDC gives the green light to cruise lines to resume operation and we cannot wait! There will be a ramp-up period with shorter cruises and fewer ships to begin with, but once the crew gets back into the swing of things, we’re hoping the end of 2021 to be back to normal for cruise lines! If you’re looking for a summertime getaway, here are a few cruises to choose from!

Cruise A

Holland America Line is sailing in December 2021 on a 7-day cruise to the Bahamas including a stop at their award-winning private island Half Moon Cay. The cruise also calls on Grand Turk, Amber Cove and Key West before returning to Fort Lauderdale. Holland America is offering some great perks too like up to $1700 cash back, free drinks, free specialty dining and reduced deposits. Cruising will be back soon so lock down your next vacation today!

Cruise B

Princess Cruises is bringing guests on a cruise around the Caribbean on a 7-day cruise from Fort Lauderdale in December 2021 and January 2022. The cruise calls on Princess Cays, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman Island, Cozumel and back to Fort Lauderdale. Princess is touting the cruise as their best deal ever with free gratuities, free premium beverage packages, free wifi, free stateroom upgrades and free specialty dining.

Cruise C

Carnival Cruise Line is cruising the Western Caribbean on a 6-day sailing from Galveston, TX and the deal is can’t-miss! The ship spends a day a sea before stopping in Costa Maya, Roatan, Cozumel and then back to Galveston. Perks include up to $1700 cash back, on board credits, reduced deposits and stateroom upgrades. There are multiple dates to choose from between June and September so pick the date which works best for you!

Which cruise would you choose?