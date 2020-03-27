We’re all getting the itch to cruise again, but in the meantime, let’s do the next best thing: start planning our next vacation. There are plenty of great cruise deals to take advantage of these days, particularly for cruises leaving in late 2020 and early 2021. We took a look at some of the best deals from around the world and now challenge YOU to choose your cruise!

Cruise A

One of the newest ships at sea, Norwegian Encore, is primed and ready to sail as soon as cruising comes back and there are tons of awesome cruise itineraries to choose from. One of the best ways to experience this new ship is a 4-night cruise to the Bahamas leaving in January 2021. The cruise calls on some of the most popular Bahamian islands like New Providence Island, Grand Bahama Island and of course, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island resort Great Stirrup Cay.

So what do you think, is 4 Days in the Bahamas from Miami your perfect getaway?

Cruise B

The magical Mediterranean, complete with gorgeous islands and phenomenal cuisine, is our next ‘Choose Your Cruise’ destination! Spend 7 nights on MSC Seaview calling all over the Mediterranean with stops in Spain, France, Italy and several other islands ripe for exploration. The cruise leaves in October of 2021 so you’ve got plenty of time to pack! MSC rooms come with an “experience” level; Bella, Fantastica and Aurea. You can spend the trip on your own balcony with an upgraded experience package for just $939 per person. If you can imagine yourself lounging under an umbrella on a beach in Marseille, then this cruise is for you!

Does a week cruising the Mediterranean sound like your kind of vacation?

Cruise C

It’s the one region every cruiser must sail; Alaska. If you’re going all the way there, it doesn’t make sense to book anything shorter than a week cruising to rustic seaside towns and past monumental glaciers. Celebrity Cruises is offering 9 days on board Celebrity Eclipse with calls on Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway and more. Interior rooms are just $989 and a promotion running now gives you 50% off guests three and four. If you’re free in May 2021, then why not cruise on up to the Last Frontier? With deals and perks galore right now, there’s never been a better time to book!

You made it this far, so which would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!