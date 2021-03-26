Choose Your Cruise – March 26, 2021

This was a wild week in the cruise industry. CLIA and the CDC went back and forth about the Conditional Sail Order and several more cruise lines have concrete start dates in June cruisers can now book! Since we still can’t sail from American ports, these cruises leave from islands in the Bahamas and Caribbean to get around the CDC’s strict requirements. The hope is that as more and more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC will review their Conditional Sail Order and let cruise lines sail from the United States once again. Until then, we’ll have to take what we can get!

It’s time to choose your cruise!

Cruise A

Celebrity Cruises is taking their recently renovated ship Celebrity Millennium on a 7-day cruise through the Caribbean this summer and you get be on board! The ship sails from Philipsburg on the island of St. Maarten and calls on Curaçao, Aruba, and Barbados before heading back to St. Maarten. Celebrity is offering some sweet perks like free beverages, free wifi and up to $1,700 in onboard credit depending on what stateroom you book. The cruise has multiple sail dates in June so you can fit it around your schedule!

Cruise B

Royal Caribbean International is another cruise line skirting around the CDC’s requirements by sailing from ports in the Caribbean rather than in America. Sailing from Nassau in June, their ship Adventure of the Seas will call on Perfect Day at Coco Cay in the Bahamas for two days before sailing to Cozumel and Grand Bahamas Island before returning to Nassau. If you book now, Royal Caribbean is offering 60% off your second person and 30% off guests three and four. They’re also offering up to $1,700 in onboard credit depending on what stateroom you book.

Cruise C

Since Uncruise Adventures sails small ships, they aren’t held down by the CDC’s Conditional Sail Order. That means as of now, they’re one of the only cruise lines who can operate in Alaska this summer. Leaving from Juneau in June, Wilderness Explorer will embark on a 7-day cruise around Alaska with tours of Endicott Arm, Fords Terror Wilderness Area, Stephens Passage, Thomas Bay, Wrangell, Behm Canal, Misty Fjords and Ketchikan. If you’ve ever wanted to experience Alaska, this is the cruise for you!