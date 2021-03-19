Choose Your Cruise – March 19, 2021

The United Kingdom has been in the news lately for a number of reasons. Cruisers may have been following the quarrels of the Royals, but we bet the news that the UK would allow cruise ships to sail starting in May was a bit more important! Before you pack your Wellies and your bowler hat for a jaunt across the pond, remember that these cruises will be for United Kingdom residents only to begin with, but it’s a good start for the industry at the very least. For the first time in a year, we even had a cruise ship sail from an American port so it’s starting to look like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and things will be back to normal soon.

With the news that the U.S. Government is aiming for July 1st to have life back to relative normal, we’ve got three cruises leaving in July that would be perfect for your first vacation back at sea! It’s time to choose your cruise!

Cruise A

MSC Cruises is sailing from Cape Canaveral in July on a 3-day cruise to the Bahamas and it’s a deal worth taking advantage of! The cruise stops in Nassau as well as spending the day at Ocean Cay, MSC Cruises’ private island resort. Inside rooms start at just $219 and if you really want to have some fun, a suite is only going to cost a few hundred more per person! MSC is also giving guests up to $400 in shipboard credit you can use to pamper yourself at the spa or anything else your heart desires.

Cruise B

Norwegian Cruise Line is getting back into the swing of cruising with a 3-day cruise to the Bahamas from Miami on board their ship Norwegian Sky. The cruise stops at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island resort before calling on Nassau on July 4th. You can snag an interior room for under $400 and a balcony stateroom for a just a few hundred more so don’t hesitate to make this cruise your first vacation back!

Cruise C

Speaking of royalty, Princess Cruises is touring the Caribbean this July on a 7-day cruise from Fort Lauderdale. The ship calls on Princess Cay, St. Thomas and St. Kitts before heading back to sunny South Florida. Book soon and take advantage of free gratuities, free drinks, free wifi, free specialty dining and even a stateroom upgrade. Princess Cruises is even offering up to $1,700 in onboard credit depending on what you book. Get it before it’s gone!