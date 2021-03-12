Choose Your Cruise – March 12, 2021

It was exactly one year ago today that Princess Cruises and Viking Cruises announced they’d be pausing operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s truly unbelievable but here we are a year later on the cusp of a vaccine that will jumpstart the cruise industry and get everyone back to normal. President Joe Biden announced in a press conference that America will secure enough vaccines for the total population by May so we’re looking long and hard at which ships we’re going to book first! If you’re looking for your next vacation, why not check out the three cruises below!

It’s time to choose your cruise!

Cruise A

If you’ve always wanted to sail on board a luxury cruise ship, there might never be a better time to book. Oceania Cruises is one such high-end cruise line offering some amazing deals right now that any cruiser would enjoy. Leaving on a 12-day cruise from Miami on October 30, Oceania Sirena will visit the Cayman Islands, Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, Grenada, Jamaica, Antigua, and St. Lucia before ending in Bridgetown, Barbados. An inside room starts at just $1,674 and a suite costs $3954. For almost two weeks at sea visiting a TON of Caribbean islands, that’s an incredible deal!

Cruise B

Just north of Miami is sunny Fort Lauderdale, FL, one of the biggest cruise ports in the world. It’s where Holland America Line is offering 7-day cruises through the Eastern Caribbean with stops in Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas and Half Moon Cay. The best part is Nieuw Amsterdam is one of the newest ships in their fleet so everything is going to be immaculate. The cruise has multiple sail dates between November 2021 and February 2022.

Cruise C

If you’re looking for a shorter cruise to get back in the swing of things, Carnival Cruise Line is sailing 4-day cruises from Jacksonville, FL in October 2021 on board Carnival Ecstasy. The best part? Deposits are as low as $50 and interior rooms start at just $239. If you really want to live the high life, a suite will only cost you $604. The ship sails from Jacksonville to Freeport City and Nassau in the Bahamas then a day at sea before returning to Jacksonville.