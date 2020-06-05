Choose Your Cruise – June 5, 2020

Thanks for checking out the most popular hypothetical vacation guessing game on the internet! We’re all about river cruises in today’s installment of ‘Choose Your Cruise’. It’s looking more and more like river ships will be the first to sail and their estimated return dates are closer than you might think. We have three cruises to choose from; two in America and one across the pond in Portugal where easing lockdown restrictions on travel across Europe have cruise lines ready to pounce.

You can enjoy some iconic American waterways, or take advantage of the cheapest flights you will ever find and take the trip of a lifetime…so, which cruise do you choose?

Cruise A

The Mighty Mississippi River is one of America’s iconic waterways and it could also be your first vacation back after a few months at home. American Queen Steamboat Company intends to resume its operations with the July 20-27 Mark Twain’s Mississippi sailing from St. Louis, MO (Alton) to Minneapolis, MN on board American Duchess.

Stops along the way include some gems of America’s heartland and even a tour of the town in which Mark Twain grew up. There’s no better time to cruise north on the Mississippi River than summer so enjoy the sunshine on the top deck of an iconic paddlewheel river ship and enjoy a much needed getaway from home!

Cruise B

Another classic American story of intrigue and adventure awaits in this next cruise. American Cruise Line and their beautiful river ship American Song are resuming service on June 20 on the ship’s usual voyage from Portland, Oregon, to Clarkston, Washington. The Columbia River may not have the same name recognition as others, but it makes up for it in sheer beauty. Visit the magnificent Multnomah Falls and even Mount St. Helens with a local expert and learn how the eruption looms large even today. No trip to the Pacific Northwest would be complete without a stop to taste some local varietals, or you could have a bottle sent to your stateroom to save for a balcony sunset. The choice is yours!

Cruise C

We had great news earlier in the week when A-ROSA River Cruises announced their river cruise ship ALVA will recommence operation on June 17th for all sailings along Portugal’s Douro River. Portugal is often overlooked as a cruise destination in favor of nearby France or Germany, but this country has more than enough culture to explore. Stroll through ancient villages and enjoy spectacular port wine tastings before heading back to the ship for a 4-course dinner of local delicacies. Travel restrictions across Europe are easing and flights are more than affordable. If you ever wanted to head to Europe for a river cruise, now might be the best time to do it!

So, which cruise do YOU choose?