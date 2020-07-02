Choose Your Cruise – July 2, 2020

Happy Independence Day! This July 4th is going to be a little different than most years but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun, celebrate our freedom, and of course, book one of these awesome all-American cruises! We have three itineraries for some of the best river cruises America has to offer and it’s up to you to pick which one you would book!

Cruise A

Another classic American story of intrigue and adventure awaits in this next cruise. American Cruise Line and their beautiful river ship American Song are resuming service on June 20 on the ship’s usual voyage from Portland, Oregon, to Clarkston, Washington. The Columbia River may not have the same name recognition as others, but it makes up for it in sheer beauty. Visit the magnificent Multnomah Falls and even Mount St. Helens with a local expert and learn how the eruption looms large even today. No trip to the Pacific Northwest would be complete without a stop to taste some local varietals, or you could have a bottle sent to your stateroom to save for a balcony sunset. The choice is yours!

Cruise B

It took Lewis and Clark more than a year and a half to reach the lush Pacific Northwest. Today, we can retrace sections of that epic journey across America with a river cruise adventure from UnCruise. The Rivers of Adventure itinerary traverses the Columbia and Snake Rivers. Starting in Portland, OR, the cruise on board SS Legacy takes guests into the heart of Cascadia, home to some of the most wild terrain and unexplored territories anywhere in America. Those who live to the region enjoy all manner of outdoor activities including hiking, biking, kayaking, whitewater rafting and camping.

After boarding in Portland, OR, passengers navigate eight sets of locks and dams on Lake Bonneville then pass through temperate rainforests and the rolling hills of the Palouse. It’s a delightful mix of adventure and relaxation with nothing but spectacular scenery.

Cruise C

And finally, the river you’ve all been waiting for. For nearly 30 years, American Cruise Lines has curated Mississippi River cruises on board their spectacular paddlewheelers Queen of the Mississippi and the aptly named America. These aren’t your average cruises. They’re luxury river cruise adventures complete with compelling history, outstanding service and balcony staterooms with spectacular views of the heartland as it drifts by. The cruise sails north on board Queen of the Mississippi with stops in Baton Rouge, Vicksburg and more on its way to Memphis, Tennessee over seven nights. Eat spectacular creole cuisine, tour a Civil War battlefield then sip a mint julep while you read Mark Twain on the top deck. Not a bad way to spend a week!

So, which all-American cruise are you going to book??