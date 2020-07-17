Choose Your Cruise – July 17, 2020

Happy Friday, everyone! We have a VERY special edition of Choose Your Cruise today and it includes three cruise ships that aren’t even sailing yet! Nothing beats that brand new ship smell and its a nice feeling knowing that you’re one of the very first people to ever set foot on board a brand new vessel.

We chose three ships from some popular cruise lines that are set to start sailing in 2021 and you get to pick which one you’d want to cruise on!

Cruise A

Odyssey of the Seas is set to debut for Royal Caribbean International in April of 2021 as the second Quantum-Ultra class ship in the fleet. You can book a 6-night voyage to the Caribbean, including a stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay, starting at just $739 per person. Leaving from Fort Lauderdale, FL in January of 2022, the ship sails to Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Perfect Day and back to Fort Lauderdale. There are also two sea-days so you’ll have plenty of time to check out all the awesome amenities and activities on board the brand new ship.

Cruise B

MSC Cruises has taken the cruising world by storm with brand new ships coming out nearly every year. MSC Seashore will make her maiden voyage from Miami in the fall of 2021 and YOU should be on board when it does leave PortMiami for the first time loaded with happy cruisers. A seven-night itinerary to the Caribbean and the Bahamas from Miami starts at just $449 per person and includes stops in San Juan, ST. Thomas USVI, the Puerto Plata D.R., and MSC’s private island – Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

Cruise C

The newest ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet, Mardi Gras, is set for her maiden voyage in February 2021 and this is easily one of the best ships the cruise line has ever made. Named for the very first ship in Carnival’s fleet way back in the 1970’s, Mardi Gras is set to change the cruising game forever with some crazy features like a roller coaster and plenty of places to kick back and relax. Leaving in November of 2021, cruisers can sail seven-days on board the ship from Port Canaveral with stops in Costa Maya, Cozumel and Mahogany Bay- Roatan. The itinerary also includes three sea days so you can explore the different zones of the ship with confidence.

So, which cruise would you choose?