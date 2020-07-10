Choose Your Cruise – July 10, 2020

Deals, deals, deals. That’s what cruisers are seeing when they research their next great cruise vacation. Cruise lines are taking out all the stops when it comes to low fares, added perks and low deposits so there’s never been a better time to book a vacation for 2021 and beyond. Most cruise lines have a sail date for this fall, but a lot of cruisers are taking advantage of the sweet deals to book a vacation for a year or more down the road. Those at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight are confident that by the end of the year, a vaccine will be widely available and as soon as that happens, cruising is going to be back and better than ever.

We’ve got three popular cruise lines to choose from, all offering some of the biggest savings we’ve ever seen on a cruise vacation. Let us know which cruise you would choose in the comments below!

Cruise A

Miami is the cruise capital of the world thanks to gorgeous weather and its close proximity to the Bahamas and the rest of the Caribbean. Once cruising returns, itineraries with stops at private islands are going to be popular, particularly for Norwegian Cruise Line guests. Great Stirrup Cay is chock full of fun and adventure and you can get their on a three-night cruise leaving Miami in February 2021. Hop on board Norwegian Pearl for a fantastic trip to Key West, FL and Great Stirrup Cay for just $279 and all the perks included. That means free drinks, free wifi, free shore excursions and more. You won’t find a better micro-cation than this!

Cruise B

We’re getting very close to Carnival Cruise Line paying YOU to take a cruise. Well, not really, but the deals they have running right now certainly make it feel that way. Deposits start at just $50 so can book in advance with confidence. A three day cruise on board Carnival Conquest starts at just $159 per person with a stop in Nassau, Bahamas. If you want to really live life like royalty, the best suites available on board the ship are only $435 per person. Book one of the many sail dates between October 2020 and January 2021!

Cruise C

Is there anything better than free drinks on a private island? MSC Cruises’ Ocean Cay Marine Reserve is a brand new private island resort in the Bahamas that’s calling your name! If you book a 7-night cruise on board MSC Meraviglia with stops all over the Caribbean and Bahamas, you can get both fee drinks and free wifi for the whole trip! Relax by the beach or take a snorkel tour through the coral before a game of beach volleyball or shopping for souvenirs, it sounds like Ocean Cay is going to have it all! The island will be exclusively visited by MSC Cruise ships and we expect many future MSC itineraries leaving from Florida to feature at stop at Ocean Cay.