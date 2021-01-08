Choose Your Cruise – January 8, 2021

Welcome to 2021! We are going to be able to cruise this year, but the vaccine rollout is going to be a major part of when that happens. Some major cruise lines pushed back their restart date into the Spring, but there’s plenty of optimism that our favorite vacation will be back sooner rather than later.

If you’re like most cruisers, you’re already thinking about where you’re going for your first cruise back. There’s plenty of cruises all over the world you can book right now for 2021 and beyond, so, without further ado, it’s time to choose your cruise!

Cruise A

Cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas will be some of the first back and a lot of them include a stop at a private island resort. MSC Cruises is offering 7 days on board MSC Armonia from Miami with stops in Key West, Nassau and Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island. The best part? You’ll never get a better deal with inside staterooms starting at just $199. You won’t find a better deal than that anywhere!

Cruise B

There’s no better place to social distance than Alaska. The Great White North is full of wildlife, but not many people, making it an excellent place to take a cruise vacation. Royal Caribbean International is offering a 7 day cruise from Seattle on board Ovation of the Seas with stops in Juneau, Skagway and even Victoria, British Columbia. If you’ve never been to Alaska or cruised the Inside Passage, it HAS to be on your bucket list for 2021!

Cruise C

Another bucket list cruise that everyone should take in their life is a cruise through the Panama Canal. Holland America Line is offering a 10 day cruise from Fort Lauderdale with stops at Half Moon Cay, Aruba, Curaçao, Costa Rica and even a trip through the Panama Canal before turning around and heading back to Florida. It’s truly a once in a lifetime cruise opportunity and if you’re looking for an awesome first cruise back, why not this one?

So, which cruise would you choose?