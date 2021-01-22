Choose Your Cruise – January 22, 2021

Happy Friday! We’re cruising into the weekend with a few awesome trips you can book for 2021 and beyond. Next week, MSC Cruises is restarting operation in Italy with permission from the government so we’re going to be watching that very closely. Successful sailing in the Mediterranean would be a big deal for the industry and could perhaps open the door for cruising to return in the United States.

So, without further ado, it’s time to choose your cruise!

Cruise A

Viking is one of the most trusted names in luxury cruising and their Galapagos Island itineraries are sure to impress even the most well-traveled cruisers. Guests depart Lima, Peru on board the intrepid Santa Cruz II but prior to that, Viking curates land excursions to famous landmarks in Peru like Machu Picchu and Peru’s famous Sacred Valley. From there, guests hop on board the ship and cruise to several of the Galapagos’ most beautiful islands. It’s without a doubt the trip of a lifetime!

Cruise B

Imagine sipping a mojito in San Juan right now. Sounds good, right? Even if you don’t have a linen suit, you can book this 7-day cruise from Miami with MSC Cruises and enjoy all that the vibrant territory of Puerto Rico has to offer! MSC Meraviglia also makes stops at St. Thomas, Nassau and MSC’s private island Ocean Cay. The ship is one of MSC Cruises’ newer vessels and it’s decked out (pardon the pun) with a ton of awesome features and amenities for the whole family. The best part? Staterooms start at just $299!

Cruise C

Uniworld’s Mekong Jewel is billed by the cruise line as the newest and most luxurious ship cruising the Mekong River Delta. If you’ve never taken a river cruise through Southeast Asia, 2021 is going to be the year to do it! The deals are unbeatable right now and there’s plenty of availability on board for cruises leaving in March from Ho Chi Minh City. Explore some incredible sights like Siem Reap and the capital city of Cambodia, Phnom Penh. The ship holds just 68 guests so the level of service and attention from the staff is unlike any other cruise you’ve ever been on!