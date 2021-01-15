Choose Your Cruise – January 15, 2021

It was a tough week for cruisers as more cruise lines pushed their start dates back until the Spring, but there’s plenty of positivity surrounding the industry as more and more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine. There’s hope that once the summer rolls around, those who have been vaccinated will be able to get back on board their favorite cruise lines and visiting their favorite ports.

We’ve also had a lot to be excited about as cruise lines have continued building and launching brand new cruise ships that are just waiting for the go-ahead to welcome passengers on board. Carnival, Costa, Virgin Voyages and others all have brand new ships to show off when cruising comes back and we couldn’t be more excited to get on board and check them out!

Since cruising is going to return to Florida before anywhere else in the United States, here are three cruises leaving from South Florida that you can book right now! It’s time for choose your cruise!

Cruise A

There may not be a better deal out there than what Norwegian Cruise Line is offering. A 7-day cruise from Miami on board Norwegian Sky starts at just $559 and includes up to $1700 cash back for select staterooms, reduced deposits, 3rd and 4th guests sail free, and a flexible cancellation policy. The cruise visits a number of ports in Central America and the Caribbean such as the Cayman Islands, Roatan, Harvest Caye, and Cozumel. The best part? There are multiple dates to choose from between August and October 2021 so you can fit your vacation around your schedule with ease!

Cruise B

Carnival Cruise Line has more ships sailing from South Florida than any other cruise line and the deals running right now are unbelievable. A 6-day cruise from Miami on board Carnival Freedom starts at just $309 with sail dates between October and December 2021 for even more flexible booking. The ship will spend a day at sea before arriving at Princess Cay in the Bahamas. Other ports of call include Grand Turk and Amber Cove. Perks include up to $1,600 cash back, reduced deposits and stateroom upgrades.

Cruise C

Just north of Miami is sunny Fort Lauderdale, FL, one of the biggest cruise ports in the world. It’s where Holland America Line is offering 7-day cruises through the Eastern Caribbean with stops in Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas and Half Moon Cay. The best part is Nieuw Amsterdam is one of the newest ships in their fleet so everything is going to be immaculate. The cruise has multiple sail dates between November 2021 and February 2022.

So, which cruise will you choose?!