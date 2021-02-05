Choose Your Cruise – February 5, 2021

Oh, Canada.

By now you’ve probably heard that our neighbors to the North have taken extreme measures against the cruise industry, banning all cruise ships over 100 people (so, pretty much all of them) from calling on Canadian ports until February 28, 2022.

Without even the courtesy of a “sorry, eh”, Canada swept the legs out from under Summer cruises in Alaska and Fall cruises in New England like it was a contentious game of pond hockey. The decision took us all off guard and it will be another few days before the full scope of ramifications comes into view. From seaplane tours in Juneau to clam shacks in Halifax, the economic impact may be too much to overcome. Only time will tell.

Since Canada has decided to take their poutine and go home, we’ll focus on some other regions that will most certainly be open for cruising before you’re filing your 2021 tax return. So, let’s table the stereotypes and choose your cruise!

Cruise A

Holland America Line is offering a 3-day cruise to their private island in the Bahamas from Fort Lauderdale and the perks are can’t miss. Leaving on Halloween 2021, the cruise includes free stateroom upgrades, free drinks, free wifi and a whole lot more for those who book now. Half Moon Cay is a private island you won’t want to miss!

Cruise B

Leaving from sunny Miami, FL, Carnival Cruise Line is taking passengers on a 3-day cruise to Nassau in the even sunnier Bahamas on board Carnival Conquest. The cruise has multiple sailing dates throughout October 2021 so you can choose the date that works best around your schedule. For booking now, Carnival is offering a number of perks like reduced rates, reduced deposits and stateroom upgrades!

Cruise C

If you’re looking for an awesome vacation for the whole family, then look no further than Disney Cruise Line! Disney Dream is leaving from Port Canaveral on a 4-day cruise to the Bahamas with stops in Nassau and Disney’s private island Castaway Cay. If you’ve never checked out the island, we highly suggest it. The island features swimming, biking, nature trails, restaurants, snorkling and a whole lot more!

So, which cruise will you choose?