Choose Your Cruise – February 26, 2021

It’s Friday! And it’s also the last weekend in February. That’s a big deal because it means the 1 year anniversary of the cruise stoppage is only weeks away. It seemed unfathomable at the time we’d have to wait a whole year to cruise again, but here we are, a year old and a year wiser. While cruise ships are currently sailing in the Mediterranean and in Singapore, America ports remain closed and our neighbor to the North made it clear they aren’t going to let ships call on Canadian ports for a long time.

The good news? The United States is currently vaccinating people at breakneck speed. Nearly 50 million people have received at least one dose and over 21 million people are fully vaccinated at this point. Those numbers are only going to climb at faster and faster rates as vaccine makers like Pfizer have announced they’ve increased their output considerably in the past few weeks. So stay strong, cruisers. We’re almost there!

Anyway, it’s time to Choose Your Cruise!

Cruise A

If you’re looking for getaway that the whole family will love, then Disney Cruise Line is probably the vacation for you! Disney Dream is leaving from Port Canaveral on a 4-day cruise to the Bahamas with stops in Nassau and Disney’s private island Castaway Cay. If you’ve never checked out the private island resort, then you’re definitely missing out. The island comes complete with swimming, biking, nature trails, restaurants, snorkling and a whole lot more. Plus, your favorite Disney characters

Cruise B

You may be cold and surrounded by snow right now, but sunny San Juan sure isn’t! Sounds good, right? You can book a 7-day cruise from Miami with MSC Cruises and enjoy all that the island of Puerto Rico has to offer! MSC Meraviglia will also call on St. Thomas, Nassau and MSC’s private island Ocean Cay. The ship is one of MSC Cruises’ most advanced ships and its full of cool features and amenities that everyone will love.

Cruise C

Holland America Line is one of cruising’s most popular brands and they’re offering a great deal on a 3-day Halloween 2021 sailing from Fort Lauderdale, FL. Leaving October 31, their ship Eurodam will spend a day at sea before arriving at Half Moon Cay, Holland America’s private island resort in the Bahamas before returning back to Fort Lauderdale. Perks for booking include free wifi, free stateroom upgrades, free drink packages, free upgraded dining and more. If you’re looking for an awesome getaway, this is your cruise!

So, which cruise is for you?