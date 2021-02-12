Choose Your Cruise – February 12, 2021

Due to restrictions on cruise ships by size that are popping up around the world, this edition of choose your cruise is going to focus on small ships and the exotic places they travel. If you’re a cruiser, but you spend all your vacations on large ships, you’re missing out on a very unique cruise experience that many people actually prefer. Ships with fewer than 100 people offer a very personalized experience and levels of attention from staff that you just won’t find on the behemoths.

We’ve got three small ship cruises sailing in 2021 and it’s up to you to choose your cruise!

Cruise A

Uncruise Adventures is one of the most popular small ship adventure cruise lines operating today and since their ships hold just 60 people, they’re able to sail pretty much wherever they want. Starting in July, the cruise line is sailing their ship Safari Voyager on 7-day cruises to Central America. Leaving from Belize City, the ships sails to Guatamala up the Rio Dulce then stops in two unique ports: Livingston and Punta Gorda. The ship then returns to Belize City after three days at sea. This is definitely a unique experience you won’t find anywhere else!

Cruise B

How about a cruise vacation right here in America? Starting in June American Cruise Line is offering 4-day cruises from Portland, Oregon on their paddlewheel ship Queen of the West down the Columbia River with stops in Astoria, Mount Saint Helens and Stevenson before heading back to Portland. We highly recommend a paddlewheel cruise if you’ve never taken one before. It’s like stepping back in time but with all the comforts and amenities of cruising in the modern age!

Cruise C

In July, one of our favorite small ship cruise lines is setting sail from Barbados and this is a cruise you won’t want to miss. Windstar Cruises is leaving from Bridgeport on July 10th on board Star Breeze for a 7-day cruise around the Eastern Caribbean. The ship stops in Dominica, Pigeon Island, Guadeloupe, Montserrat, St. Barth, St. Kitts and then ends in St. Maarten. If you book now, Windstar is offering guests the option of $1,000 in shipboard credit, a beverage package or free wifi throughout the trip!

So, which cruise will YOU choose?