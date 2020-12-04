Choose Your Cruise – December 4, 2020

Did you miss out on the awesome Black Friday cruise deals last week? Never fear! We’re back with a new edition of Choose Your Cruise and there are plenty of deals left to be had. As we inch closer to cruising, the deals cruise lines are offering like free perks, upgraded staterooms, kids sail free, etc aren’t going to last. Book your cruise now for 2021, 2022 and 2023 and you can save a ton on vacations you were going to take anyway! Alaska, Hawaii, French Polynesia… there’s never been a better time to book the cruise vacation you’ve always wanted to take but never had the time or the funds to make happen.

Now is YOUR chance! It’s time to Choose Your Cruise!

Cruise A

Paul Gauguin was a French painter who fell in love with the beauty of French Polynesia. He painted islands like of Tahiti, Bora Bora and Moorea with deft skill and played a role in the region becoming a vacation hotspot. Paul Gauguin Cruises is a luxury line aimed at showing guests just what the famous painter saw in this incredible part of the world. Leave from Papeete on the island of Tahiti on a 7 day cruise to four unique islands in French Polynesia. It’s a vacation of a lifetime and for a limited time, Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering up to $1,700 in onboard credit for those who book!

Cruise B

UnCruise Adventures is best known for their up close and personal tours of the Alaskan wilderness, but did you know they also offer small ship cruises to the beautiful islands of Hawaii? UnCruise is offering a 7 day cruise around the Hawaiian islands with embarkation dates in January and February of 2021. The ship visits Keahole-Kona, Maui, Lanai and Molokai for a truly authentic Hawaiian experience.

Cruise C

Carnival Cruise Line is one of the most popular and they’re offering some awesome cruises to Alaska in 2021. Leaving from Seattle, enjoy 7 days on board Carnival Freedom up the Inside Passage to Tracy Arm, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Victoria in British Columbia. If you’ve never been to Alaska, now is the best possible time to book because rates are not going to get any lower. Make the most of your next vacation with an Alaskan cruise you’ll never forget!

Which cruise would YOU choose?