Choose Your Cruise – December 30, 2020

It seems like our collective New Year’s resolution for 2021 is to get out and do EVERYTHING. That means cruisers should skip the Caribbean this year in favor of something they’ve never done or experienced before. How does exploring the Galapagos Islands sound? Whale watching in Norwegian fjord? How about a week on a river boat cruising Vietnam’s Mekong River Delta?

The point is, 2021 is presenting an opportunity and it’s up to you to make the most of it! In honor of our last choose your cruise in 2020, here are some awesome, out of the ordinary cruises that you should consider booking in 2021!

Cruise A

Uniworld’s Mekong Jewel is billed by the cruise line as the newest and most luxurious ship cruising the Mekong River Delta. If you’ve never taken a river cruise through Southeast Asia, 2021 is going to be the year to do it! The deals are unbeatable right now and there’s plenty of availability on board for cruises leaving in March from Ho Chi Minh City. Explore some incredible sights like Siem Reap and the capital city of Cambodia, Phnom Penh. The ship holds just 68 guests so the level of service and attention from the staff is unlike any other cruise you’ve ever been on!

Cruise B

Viking is one of the most trusted names in luxury cruising and their Galapagos Island itineraries are sure to impress even the most well-traveled cruisers. Guests depart Lima, Peru on board the intrepid Santa Cruz II but prior to that, Viking curates land excursions to famous landmarks in Peru like Machu Picchu and Peru’s famous Sacred Valley. From there, guests hop on board the ship and cruise to several of the Galapagos’ most beautiful islands. It’s without a doubt the trip of a lifetime!

Cruise C

When it comes to sustainable adventure cruising, Hurtigruten usually tops the list of Porthole Cruise reader favorites. The cruise line sails Northern Europe on board it’s fleet of eco-friendly expedition cruise ships and guest reviews are glowing. Leave from Bergen, Norway on a cruise up the coastline with stops at a bunch of Norwegian towns along the way. You’ll love spending time in the observation lounge as the towering fjords pass by!