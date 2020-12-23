Choose Your Cruise – December 23, 2020

For those of you counting down the days, we’re just a week away from 2021!

From all of us here at the Porthole Cruise network, we hope you spend the next couple of days having a safe and wonderful holiday with the people who matter the most. It’s been a trying year for just about everyone, particularly those in the cruise industry, but it shows just how resilient we are that we’ve made it this far.

We also want to extend a huge thank you to everyone on the front lines of the pandemic like hospital workers, first responders and those developing life-saving treatments. You stepped up big time to help and we can never thank you enough for your sacrifices. If anyone deserves a vacation in 2021, its you!

Believe it or not, this will be the last Choose Your Cruise of 2020, so make sure you pick your vacation wisely! You won’t get another chance until next year!

Cruise A

It’s been the longest wait in the history of the cruise industry, but in April of 2021, we are going to finally sail with Virgin Voyages. Scarlet Lady is cruising from Miami to Key West and Virgin Voyages’ private island resort in the Bahamas and if you’re all about brand new cruise ships, this is the itinerary to book. The ship has 20+ places to eat, all included, along with a number of health and wellness amenities to enjoy. At just 4 days long, this cruise is a great way to dip your toes back into vacation-mode!

Cruise B

MSC Cruises is also gearing up to start cruising again this Spring and the have some great deals on 4-day cruises from Miami that you won’t want to miss out on. Sail to Nassau on board MSC Armonia and then spend two days at MSC Cruises’ private island resort in the Bahamas. It’s a perfect short getaway and there are tons of dates and options to choose from. Inside rooms start at just $109 so you won’t feel bad springing for a suite!

Cruise C

Port Canaveral is making headlines all over the place thanks to new terminals and new itineraries from the port. Carnival Cruise Line is one such cruise line sailing from Port Canaveral and you can book 4-days on board Carnival Liberty with stops in Nassau and Half Moon Cay. If you’re anywhere near Orlando, skip the resorts and book a stay on one that floats! The cruise line is also offering reduced deposits and stateroom upgrades for a limited time!