Choose Your Cruise – August 7, 2020

It’s not easy to get by for a lot of people these days and when it comes to sacrificing to make ends meet, usually vacations are the first to go. However, just because you can’t afford to take the 14-day Greek islands vacation you always dreamed of doesn’t mean you can’t still hop on a cruise ship for a few days of rest and relaxation. Today we’ve got the ultimate short-cruise getaways with prices that are ROCK BOTTOM. Choose your cruise and start dreaming about your next vacation!

Cruise A

Leaving in January 2021, MSC Armonia is taking guests on a 3-night voyage from Miami to the Bahamas, including a stop at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line’s private island. The deal running right now is unbelievable. It starts at $109 for TWO people and kids cruise for free. You get two-for-ones at the grocery store, not one of the world’s biggest cruise lines. Take advantage while it lasts!

Cruise B

Norwegian Cruise Line is taking bookings in April 2021 or later and giving away onboard credit for the spa, shopping and the casino. Guests also get double the Free at Sea offers and they’re throwing in free open bar, specialty dining, shore excursions, WiFi and free kids. Cruise the Pacific Coast from Vancouver to San Francisco with a stop in Victoria along the way starting at $249. It leaves October 2021 but the deal might not last long!

Cruise C

Carnival Conquest is sailing from Miami on a 4-night cruise to Nassau and back in November of 2020 so if you’re ready to go, this cruise is for you! Three days is the perfect way to ease back into the swing of things and deals like $159 per person are certainly enticing. If you book it, we recommend going straight to Guy’s Burger Joint for an L.T.O.P. – Let us know how you like yours in the comments!