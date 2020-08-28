Choose Your Cruise – August 28, 2020

Earlier this week, we profiled Holly Johnson, the President of Wings Airways & Taku Lodge in Juneau, Alaska. Holly and her staff are struggling to get by without a single paying client in 2020 thanks to the cruise industry shutdown. You can read the piece here.

We were flooded with comments from cruisers who have taken a ride over the glaciers in a Wings Airways seaplane and had an absolute blast doing it. Today, we have three cruises with stops in Juneau, AK which would give you ample opportunity to take the seaplane ride of a lifetime! Which cruise would you choose!?!

Cruise A

Spring 2021 is going to be the glorious return of cruising to Alaska and one of the best ways to see the great outdoors is with a 7-day cruise on board Norwegian Jewel. The cruise stops at five unique ports, including Juneau, so you can get a true Alaskan experience. The best part about it? Staterooms start at just $399 so if you haven’t seen Alaska yet, there might not be a better way to do it. The ship was recently updated in 2018 so it’s outfitted with all the best restaurants and activities you’ve come to expect from a Norwegian Cruise Line cruise.

Cruise B

If you’re stuck at home with kids during this pandemic, you’ve probably been dreaming about getting out of the house. Disney Cruise Line is undeniably one of the most kid-friendly cruise lines and they have a huge variety of Alaska cruises to choose from in 2021. One of our favorites is 7-days on board Disney Wonder from Vancouver with stops in Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway. With special clubs for kids and teens, parents will love the downtime after spending maybe too much quality time together over the past few months.

Cruise C

If you’re going to go all the way up to Alaska, why not get out and explore a little? Holland America Line is offering a 10-day Denali adventure on board Nieuw Amsterdam in May 2021 that combines the best of cruising with a rail journey to one of America’s most spectacular National Parks. The ship leaves from Vancouver and heads up the Inside Passage with stops in Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, and Glacier Bay. Guests are then taken by rail to Denali National Park for an overnight at the McKinley Chalet Resort and guided tours through the park.

So, which Alaskan cruise is for you?