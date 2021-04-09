Choose Your Cruise – April 9, 2021

It was a wild week in the cruise industry! First we had a handful of cruise lines announcing new sailing dates from places all over the world. Then we had the CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line call the CDC “borderline ridiculous” in an interview with Porthole Cruise Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff. And then finally the Governor of Florida filed a lawsuit against the CDC in an attempt to get the organization to lift their restrictions against cruise ships sailing from American ports. There’s no indication any of this craziness will end anytime soon so buckle up.

In the meantime, why not book yourself a relaxing cruise vacation? It’s time to choose your cruise!

Cruise A

Norwegian Cruise Line recently announced new sailing dates in the Caribbean in August from the Dominican Republic on board Norwegian Gem. The cruise is seven days and calls on Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Maarten and Antigua. Norwegian is offering a bunch of perks like onboard credit, free drinks, free wifi, free specialty dining and more. To make things even better, your second guest flies free for a limited time!

Cruise B

Celebrity Cruises is sailing from St. Maarten in June on a seven day cruise and it’s one of the best itineraries we’ve seen. The cruise calls on Curacao, Aruba and Barbados with two sea days sprinkled in. Celebrity is giving a ton of added value like on board credit, free wifi, free drinks, shore excursion credits and reduced airfare so jump on this deal while you can!

Cruise C

Royal Caribbean International is cruising from Bermuda this summer and the island is a lot closer to home than you might think! Leaving on a seven day sailing from King’s Wharf, Bermuda, Vision of the Seas will spend three days at sea before arriving at Perfect Day CocoCay, the cruise line’s private island. If you’ve never explored Bermuda, there’s a lot to love! You’ll also love the onboard credits, reduced fares for your second and third guests as well as reduced airfare!