Choose Your Cruise – April 30, 2021

Wow what a week for cruising! We got the opportunity to check out not one, but TWO brand new ships coming in the near future and the CDC even gave cruise lines some wiggle room when it comes to getting started again. It’s really starting to look like July is the target month for cruises and if you’re ready to cruise, we’ve got a few great options to choose from!

It’s time to choose your cruise!

Cruise A

Leaving from Port Canaveral on July 8, 2021, MSC Divina will call on Nassau and then MSC Cruises’ private island resort Ocean Cay. The 3-day cruise is a great way to get back into the groove of cruising. The ship was launched in 2011 and has a ton of awesome features like kids clubs, leisure areas, a real stone piazza, a Casino Veneziano and Broadway-size Pantheon Theater. MSC Cruises was one of the first cruise lines back in operation in Europe and they’re bringing all the same health and safety protocols to the ships they restart in the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Cruise B

Royal Caribbean International is one cruise line with big plans once cruising comes back and a lot of the itineraries include a stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay, the cruise line’s private island. Mariner of the Seas is leaving on a 3-day cruise from Port Canaveral with a call on Nassau then the private island for a day. The ship recently underwent some serious improvements to the tune of $120 million so if you cruised on her in the past, it will be like a whole new experience this time around!

Cruise C

For Princess Cruises, restarting operation in July would be a big deal and in preparation for that to happen, they’re offering a few awesome cruise deals in the Caribbean you need to check out. Leaving from Fort Lauderdale on a 7-day cruise, Caribbean Princess will call on Princess Cays, St. Thomas and St. Kitts before heading back to Florida. Princess is offering a bunch of great perks like free gratuities, free drinks and free wifi. You can even get onboard credit to spend all over the ship.