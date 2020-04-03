Choose Your Cruise – April 3, 2020

Last week, we debuted a new column called Choose Your Cruise, where cruisers are faced with three different itineraries all over the world and asked to choose which they would most like to book. We chose three awesome cruises last week, one to Alaska, one to the Bahamas and a cruise around the Mediterranean. The result? Cruisers are itching to get to Alaska! It won by a landslide with the Mediterranean coming in a distant second. This week, we have three more awesome cruises of the adventure and expedition variety to choose from and we want to know which YOU would most like to take!

Cruise A

The Earth still has plenty of places left where Nature is still pristine. The best one to cruise to, in our opinion? The Galapagos islands. The best way to visit these amazing islands is on board the brand new Celebrity Flora adventure cruise ship from Celebrity Cruises. This seven night itinerary visits 12 unique ports across the island chain and cruisers have the option to extend their stay in Quito, Ecuador before or after their cruise.

Celebrity Flora was built specifically for the Galapagos, combining comfort with high-end adventure amenities allowing guests to get closer to the diverse environment of the Galapagos. Every stateroom on board the ship is a suite and the menus are all crafted by the cruise line’s Michelin-starred chef.

When it comes to luxury adventure travel, this trip will be difficult to top.

Cruise B

When it comes to exploring the world, few do it better than National Geographic. Their partnership with Lindblad Expeditions has been one of the most influential in developing adventure cruising into the popular pastime it is today. Their 14-day Legendary Northern Isles cruise is a tour of the Norwegian Sea with stops in Scotland, the Faroe Islands and Iceland.

The cruise comes complete with an Expedition Team provided by National Geographic who enhance the experience through their knowledge of the region and professional photograph instruction. The cruise also features a number of excursions when in Iceland for an up close and personal look at this fascinating island.

Cruise C

If you’re going to book an adventure cruise, why not explore as far as you possibly can? Antarctica is quite literally the end of the Earth and our next cruise from Hurtigruten can take you there! Their 12-day Highlights of the Frozen Continent itinerary spends five days in the Antarctic Peninsula, focused on exploring penguin colonies, glaciers, and icebergs. It leaves from Buenos Aires, Argentina in January 2021.

The cruise combines luxury and adventure on board MS Fridtjof Nansen, the newest ship in Hurtigruten’s fleet.

So, which cruise is your favorite?