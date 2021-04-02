Choose Your Cruise – April 2, 2021

Cruising is back! We promise that’s not an April Fool’s Day prank, cruises are actually back and we are absolutely thrilled about it! Pretty much every major cruise line has announced their return date in places like the Mediterranean, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, the Bahamas and the Caribbean but be advised, some of these cruises are for local residents only. Americans will have to wait a little longer to cruise from a homeport in the USA, but there’s nothing stopping you from hoping on a plane to Nassau or St. Maarten and boarding one of the many ships embarking from those places. Here are some great options for Americans who are ready to cruise ASAP!

Cruise A

Royal Caribbean is setting up shop from Nassau on Adventure of the Seas on a 7 day cruise and you are invited! Leaving from Nassau on June 12, the cruise calls on Perfect Day at CocoCay before heading to Cozumel and Grand Bahama Island. Royal Caribbean is offering a number of perks and upgrades for booking like up to $1,700 in onboard credit, 60% off your second guest and free specialty dining for two. If you’re looking for an awesome cruise for your first one back, then why not this one!

Cruise B

Celebrity Cruises is another cruise line sailing from the Caribbean this summer and you can book now! Leaving from St. Maarten on June 5 on a 7 day cruise, Celebrity Millennium will call on Curacao, Aruba and Barbados before returning to St. Maarten. You won’t find better perks, either. The cruise line is offering up to $1,700 in onboard credit, upgraded beverage packages and wi-fi included. The ship was recently renovated, too. So it’s fully loaded and ready to sail!

Cruise C

For those looking for a small-ship experience, look no further than UnCruise Adventures. The cruise line is offering a 5 day cruise on board their ship SS Legacy from Seattle with calls on the San Juan Islands, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Sucia Island before returning to Seattle. If you’ve never taken a small ship adventure cruise before, prepare to be amazed at how close you’ll get to the wonderful wilderness of the Pacific Northwest!