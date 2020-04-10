Choose Your Cruise – April 10, 2020

It’s choose your cruise time! Last week we posted some of our favorite expedition cruises from companies who are really pushing the boundaries between luxury and adventure. Today, we’re skipping the remote environments for river cruises all over the world. If you love sipping wine, learning about new cultures and having a peaceful and relaxing vacation, then a river cruise is for you. We have three awesome river cruises to choose from and they’re all with top of the line cruise operators. Get ready to choose your cruise!

Cruise A

Ah beautiful Paris, the City of Lights. Cruise from Paris and back along the Seine with luxury river cruise operator Viking Cruises on board Viking Skaga. There are multiple dates to choose from in June, July and August of 2021 so you can plan your cruise around the rest of your life.

From Viking’s website: Explore Giverny and visit the beautiful gardens and charming farmhouse where Claude Monet lived and worked, the setting that inspired many of his masterpieces. Trace the footsteps of Joan of Arc in Rouen. Walk hallowed ground at Normandy’s American Military Cemetery and World War II beaches. Savor Normandy cuisine. This 8-day cruise along the Seine River celebrates history, art, food and customs in the country’s most dazzling urbane and pastoral settings.

So, is Paris with Viking your cruise?

Cruise B

In May of 2021, Crystal Cruises invites you to explore from Amsterdam to Basal, Switzerland along the gorgeous Rhine River on board Crystal Debussy. The seven day journey takes guests on a tour of Europe in comfort and style and there are multiple sailing dates in may to choose from.

From the Crystal website: From the cultural powerhouse of Amsterdam to the storybook village of Rüdesheim, the Romantic Rhine mesmerizes with its spectacular beauty. Come see the dramatic Rhine Gorge and explore Cologne’s famed cathedral.

Does Amsterdam with Crystal sound like your kind of cruise?

Cruise C

If you can wait until September 2021, then we have a cruise deal for you! This cruise is on the ancient Nile River in Egypy with luxury river cruise operator AmaWaterways. Spend nights in Cairo pre and post cruise with seven days of sailing the Nile from Cairo to Luxor and back again.

Beginning in September 2021, we are thrilled to now take you to a fascinating destination: Egypt. Allow yourself to be treated to a connoisseur’s discovery of this ancient civilization as only AmaWaterways can provide – with an unparalleled 11-night Nile River cruise and land experience that includes exquisite cuisine, authentic experiences and the extraordinary service for which AmaWaterways is renowned.

Let us know which cruise you’d take in the comments below!