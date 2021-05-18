Check out this Epic 46-Day Cruise from Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

How would you like to spend 46 days cruising the world? Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is giving cruisers the chance to do just that with their new Rivers of the World itinerary setting sail on May 20, 2023. The cruise visits 9 countries on board five of Uniworld’s luxury river cruise vessels. The cruise begins on the Nile in Egypt and concludes in Portugal’s Douro River Valley.

Rivers of the World Cruise Details

The Nile River was one of the very first to see pleasure cruising so it makes for a great starting point for an epic adventure. The journey begins in Cairo, Egypt with a kick-off event and hotel stay before boarding the brand new S.S. Sphinx for an trip down the Nile River. The ship debuted on the Nile in 2021 and features two gourmet dining venues, a swimming pool, a massage room and 42 suites. The ships is adorned with beautiful Egyptian artwork, fabrics and hand-carved furnishings. One of the highlights of this stretch of the journey is a visit to the UNESCO-protected temples of Abu Simbel in Cairo.

After 11 days in Egypt, guests fly into the Swiss Alps for a stay at Lake Town of Lugano on the border of Switzerland and Italy. There’s a land tour of Milan before guests set sail on the Venice Lagoon and Po River for a cruise to Northern Italy on the newly renovated S.S. La Venezia. The redesign features Fortuny fabrics displayed prominently onboard as well as Murano glass, gilded accents and artistic etched elements which pay homage to popular Venetian aesthetics of the early 20th century.

Guests then fly to Hungary for a cruise from Budapest to Passau, Germany on the S.S. Maria Theresa. The highlight of this stretch of the trip is a visit to Schönbrunn Palace, the former imperial summer residence during the reign of Maria Theresa in Vienna. S.S. Maria Theresa features ultra-luxurious accommodations and open-air balconies.

The fourth leg of the journey brings guests through Northern France on the Seine River with a call on Paris and visits to the beaches of Normandy. Guests will love sipping wine on deck before a show at the world famous Moulin Rouge. S.S. Joie de Vivre translates to “joy of living” in French and the ship features handcrafted furniture and fine antiques, original artwork, and signature accents inspired by 20th-century Parisian design.

The final leg of the journey is a cruise down Portugal’s Douro River onboard the new S.S. São Gabriel. Highlights include a land tour of Lisbon and the cities of Sintra and Cascais, There’s also a farewell event which concludes the journey.

The trip is certainly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with a price tag to match. Staterooms start at $38,999 per person.