Check Out this Caribbean Golf Cruise from Atlas Ocean Voyages

Robert Trent Jones II Golf Course at Four Seasons Resort Nevis | Photo: Four Seasons Resort Nevis Nevis
As the summer golf season starts to wind down, Atlas Ocean Voyages is inviting golfers of all ability levels to take the Caribbean golf cruise vacation of a lifetime! Today, the cruise line announced a new, special Caribbean voyage aboard World Navigator with calls on some of the region’s best golf islands. 

Leaving from Barbados on October 19, 2021, World Navigator will call on Anguilla, St. Barts, St. Kitts, Nevis, Antigua, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. World-class Caribbean golf courses found on those islands include Royal St. Kitts Golf Club, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Cedar Valley Golf Club, Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club, and the private-island Canouan Estate. 

“We have created an enviable program that will provide golfers the opportunity to play multiple, world-class courses in some of the Caribbean’s most exclusive and elegant destinations,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “And World Navigator’s new elite Caribbean voyage is also a convenient opportunity for travelers to experience Atlas Ocean Voyages and our All Inclusive All The Way at a great value and in a region that is closer to home.”

World Navigator in Heraklion, Crete – August 12, 2021 | Photo: Evan Gove

Golfing in the Caribbean 

Golfing in the Caribbean isn’t like your local country club. These courses have spectacular ocean views, a warm breeze and of course, plenty of sand traps to make each round a unique challenge. Canounan Estate and Royal St. Kitts are frequently named to lists of the regions top courses thanks to challenging topography and a rich history. 

The best part about the Caribbean golf cruise is the deal Atlas Ocean Voyage is offering along with it. The Caribbean Golfing Tour from Atlas Ocean Voyages starts at $3,240 per guest, that’s a savings of 40% on the voyage. 

If you’re sick of looking for your balls in the woods, we’re pretty sure it’s easier to find them on the beach! 

