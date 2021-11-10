Check Out the New Culinary Enhancements from Oceania Cruises

Click on the icons below to share this post









Earlier this year, Oceania Cruises unveiled a series of fleet-wide culinary enhancements which included specially-crafted dining experiences, menus and elevated service levels as part of their OceaniaNEXT initiative. OceaniaNEXT is a set of enhancements aimed at elevating every aspect of the guest experience from dining to service and everything in between.

Today, they announced another round of enhancements, this time focusing on wine tasting programs, expanded in-room dining offerings and a soufflé of the day in The Grand Dining Room. These changes have already been implemented on on board Marina and Riviera and will debut on Insignia, Nautica, Regatta, and Sirena when those ships return to service.

“The OceaniaNEXT enhancements continue to elevate The Finest Cuisine at Sea® to be even better than ever,” said Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “Never resting on our laurels, we continue to challenge ourselves to raise the bar to continually delight our guests. Across all six of our ships, the creativity and dedication of the Oceania Cruises culinary team continues to create memorable experiences for our guests.”

24-Hour In-Room Dining

A new in-room dining menu with expanded offerings for each meal is a highlight of the new culinary direction Oceania is taking. New appetizers include Plant-Based California Rolls, an Antipasti Plate, and Shrimp Cocktail, with new soups and salads including Grilled Salmon Salad and Miso Ramen Soup. The new burger menu brings an Alaskan Salmon Burger and an Impossible Burger to the in-room dining experience, while new entrées include a Petite Beef Filet, Thai Coconut Red Curry, a Hawaiian Poke Bowl, and a Mezze Platter. Dessert includes Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream, “Pure Energy” Smoothies, and a Chocolate Mousse Cake. The line also offers a full hot breakfast with all your favorites for in-room service.

Soufflé of the Day

You don’t have to hail from France to enjoy an excellent soufflé. Oceania Cruises has added another layer of indulgence to their cruise vacations with the addition of the Soufflé of the Day in The Grand Dining Room. An egg-based dessert, the soufflé has long been a favorite on board and the rotating soufflé menu includes a few spins on the classic dish. Here are some of them!

Coco-Malibu Soufflé with Pineapple and Lime

Valrhona Guanaja Chocolate Soufflé Topped with Cacao Nibs

Green Apple Martini Soufflé

Pistachio Soufflé with a Cherry Ragout

Grand Marnier Soufflé

Passion Fruit Soufflé with a Mango Ragout

Lime and Limoncello Soufflé with a Berry Compote

Chestnut Soufflé with Pear Ragout

Wine Tasting Programs on Every Cruise



If you’re going to revamp your cuisine, it makes sense that the wine list gets an upgrade as well. The newly designed tasting programs are led by knowledgable sommeliers who guide interactive sessions on some of the best wines from around the world. Unique tasting sessions include Top California Cabs, Mediterranean Jewels, Stars of the Southern Hemisphere, Forever French, 360 Degrees of Reds, and The Red Challenge, which pits two different wine regions against each other, like Napa vs. Bordeaux.

Oceania is also offering a curated array of local wines, spirits, and tapas during the evening wine bar service that is offered in La Reserve or Baristas aboard Marina and Riviera on certain evenings.