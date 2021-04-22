Check Out Costa Cruises’ New Mediterranean Itineraries

In preparation for their summer cruise season, Costa Cruises has announced new Summer 2021 itineraries in the Mediterranean on four ships with sailings to Italy, France, Spain and Greece, and itineraries accessible from 13 different ports of embarkation.

Each sailing will adhere to the Costa Safety Protocol, which includes enhanced health and safety procedures for all aspects of the cruise experience, both on board and ashore, which were implemented in the past months of cruise operations.

“We have updated our program for this summer based on a scenario of port and destination re-openings that is becoming increasingly clear and that now allows us to better plan our operations and offer extraordinary cruise vacations to the many guests who look forward to relaxing and memorable holidays,” said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises. “We decided to focus on destinations in the Mediterranean, close to our European guests, that can be discovered or re-discovered in a truly unique way. Now we can finally say that the Costa summer begins, and we cannot wait to welcome our loyal guests as well as newcomers – all of whom can count on us for high-quality service, dining and entertainment, wonderful destinations and an exceptional onboard experience with enhanced safety protocols.”

Costa’s two newest and most advanced ships will operate in the Western Mediterranean: Costa Smeralda, the LNG-powered flagship, and Costa Firenze, the new ship inspired by the Florentine Renaissance and delivered last December.

Costa Smeralda will begin operation on May 1 and take passengers on three- and four-day mini-cruises as well as a week-long cruise, calling at Savona, La Spezia,Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari. This Italian itinerary will be extended until July 3, when the ship will return to offer week-long cruises visiting Savona, Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Civitavecchia. Each itinerary will feature extended stops in port so guests have the chance to really explore Italy.

Cruises in Italy will continue to be available on Costa Firenze, which will set sail on her first trip on July 4, with an all-Italian itinerary that includes Savona, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Naples, Messina and Cagliari. From September 12 until mid-October, Costa Firenze will also be offering one-week international cruises including Savona, Civitavecchia, Naples, Ibiza, Barcelona and Marseilles.

Costa Luminosa will depart on May 16 from Trieste, and the following day from Bari, focusing on the Greek destinations of Corfu, Piraeus (Athens), Mykonos and Katakolon.

Costa Deliziosa will resume cruises from June 26, offering a week-long itinerary with Venice, an extended one-day and one-night stop in Mykonos, followed by Katakolon, Corfu and Bari.

Northern Europe Cruises are Cancelled

The summer season in Northern Europe and all other cruises scheduled until mid-September 2021 not included in the itineraries updated today, are cancelled due to the level of uncertainty on the reopening of several destinations which does not currently guarantee the feasibility of the itineraries.

Guests are encouraged to check Costa’s website as the new itineraries will be available for booking in the coming days.