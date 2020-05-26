Earlier this month, Arnold Donald joined editor-in-chief of Porthole Cruise Magazine, Bill Panoff, to discuss the latest in cruise news and Carnival Corporation’s response to COVID-19. Here is the exclusive part 2 of that interview. You can watch part one of the interview with Carnival Corp CEO Arnold Donald by following this link.

“One reason this lockdown has been hard on everybody is [it is] also taking them away from the people and the experiences they value the most, and cruising is such a big part of that for so many people. We live, in cruise, in the hearts of millions of people,” Donald said.

When asked if he was surprised by the eagerness of cruisers to get back on board, Donald spoke to the value many people place on the relationships and experiences in their lives.

“I think that this whole experience with shelter in place, stay-at-home, has helped a lot of people to slow down and focus on what’s important in their lives: family, friends, having experiences,” he said.

Valuable Cruise Partnerships

Donald noted that partnerships with travel professionals will be an important part of returning the industry back to normal. A collaborative effort will help Carnival Corporation reach their goal of coming out of this situation stronger than ever before. Partnerships with cruise and travel professionals around the world can strengthen the knowledge and understanding of the many health protocols already in place to keep cruise passengers safe while enjoying their vacation while also informing cruisers of what the cruise lines are doing to improve.

Donald acknowledged that the upcoming release of Mardi Gras would come later than scheduled, but he said that once the ship is delivered, cruisers would love the new and improved version of Carnival’s classic ship. He also touched on the corporation’s investment in a new cruise terminal in Dubai and why cruisers unfamiliar with the region should be excited for the chance to experience a

place full of unique culture, exquisite cuisine and a rich history with plenty of places to

explore.