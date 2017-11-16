Celebrity Reveals Ship Designed for Galapagos Cruises

Cruise News – Nov. 16, 2017

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled Celebrity Flora, an elevated and inspired approach to marine exploration, designed specifically to cruise the Galapagos Islands.

One of the most energy-efficient ships of its size in the diverse archipelago, the 100-guest Celebrity Flora will offer seamless sea-to-shore transportation, and includes anchorless technology that maintains the ship’s position while protecting the sensitive sea floor. Innovative outward-facing design gives guests 360-degree views of the islands, while personal suite attendants, new dining venues, an open-air stargazing platform, and expert-led ecological seminars will round out the modern luxury vacation experience.

“Celebrity Flora marks another example of our revolutionary ship design by allowing the destination and its environment to influence every decision we’ve made,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “From the luxurious all-suite accommodations to industry-first, eco-friendly innovations, we created a ship that brings a new level of luxury, sustainability, and natural exploration to the region. Guests will feel as though they’re boarding a high-end yacht for a week of unparalleled adventures — and they are!”

Featuring Celebrity’s signature outward-facing design, Celebrity Flora virtually erases boundaries and brings this typically remote destination closer to guests. Educational, research-based programming gives travelers an opportunity to continue learning about the wildlife-rich Galapagos Islands.

The Marina is the primary point of access to the ship and can accommodate up to three Zodiacs at once, reducing transport time to and from land and allowing more time for guests to explore the practically untouched islands. While on board, guests will unwind in the Sunset Lounge; find solace in The Vista, an open-air hideaway with 360-degree views, cocoon-style loungers, and private cabanas; and enjoy the breathtaking surrounds in the floor-to-ceiling glass-wrapped Observatory.

Darwin’s Cove and the Naturalist Center provide a bounty of information on the destination, wildlife, and environmental efforts, while the Discovery Lounge will be home to naturalist presentations and excursion information. Guests can participate in a guided astronomy tour or enjoy star-lit skies on their own from the Stargazing Platform.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served daily in the Seaside Restaurant; the Ocean Grill will offer a casual dining space, panoramic views, and Dinner Under the Stars; or guests can choose from in-room dining experience.

Celebrity Flora will feature all-suite accommodations with oversized bathrooms. These modern retreats bring the outside in through Celebrity’s signature outward-facing layouts and heralded Infinite Verandas, and come complete with sustainable, natural, regionally inspired materials. Personal suite attendants cater to guests’ needs.

Celebrity Flora’s two Penthouse Suites are the largest in the Galapagos with separate indoor and outdoor living areas, customizable lighting and shades, and a telescope for stargazing or wildlife spotting. Other accommodations include Royal Suites, Ultimate Sky Suites with Infinite Veranda, Premium Sky Suites with Infinite Veranda, and Sky Suites with Infinite Veranda.

The ship is one of the most energy-efficient in its class, with a 15 percent reduction of fuel consumption and equivalently fewer air emissions2, thanks to the introduction of an advanced propulsion system, hull configuration, and specially designed diesel engines. Two more firsts in the Galapagos: A dynamic positioning system allows the ship to stay in position without physically anchoring and damaging the sea floor, and zero speed stabilizers promise smooth sailing.

Celebrity will reduce the need for plastics on board by introducing in-room water filtration stations and by converting sea water and air conditioning condensation into pure, fresh water. Any materials that can be recycled, reused, or donated will be as part of a strict waste management system.

Celebrity Flora will sail from Baltra year-round, making her first sailing on May 26, 2019. Bookings for the alternating 7-night inner and outer loop itineraries are now open.

Photos: Celebrity Cruises