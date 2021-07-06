Celebrity Flora Returns to the Galapagos

It’s been more than 15 months since Celebrity Cruises brought guests to the serene shores of the Galapagos Islands, but thankfully we won’t have to wait any longer. The cruise line’s expedition ship Celebrity Flora embarked on a curated seven-night itinerary to the famous island chain over the weekend and it will soon be followed by two more; Celebrity Xpedition on July 24th and Celebrity Xploration on September 18th.

“The Galapagos islands are a treasure and a destination that is incomparable to any other in the world. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome guests aboard the most special ship in this region for the very special, bucket-list voyage they have been dreaming of for so many months,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

About Celebrity Flora

Delivered in 2019, Celebrity Flora was built specifically for cruises to the Galapagos Islands. The expedition ship has a capacity of 100 passengers staying in all-suite accommodations with oversized bathrooms and infinite verandas. The ship is one of the most environmentally-friendly at sea as it had to comply with the Galápagos National Park’s regulations for cruise vessels. The ship is more fuel efficient than most and features a dynamic positioning system that eliminates the need to drop anchor and disturb the seabed.

Certified naturalists from the Galápagos National Park join guests on board to provide context and insights into the unique flora and fauna found all over the islands. Naturalists lead shore excursions and give lectures onboard the ship so guests have a better understanding of the region and why it is one of the most unique places on the planet.

Will Guests Be Vaccinated?

All Celebrity ships will sail with a vaccinated crew. In the Galapagos, U.S. guests ages 16 and older must be fully vaccinated and, as of August 1, 2021, all U.S. guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated.

Have you cruised to the Galapagos? Let us know what you thought in the comments!