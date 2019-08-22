Celebrity Edge Cruise Ship Review

The one thing that anyone who cruises on Celebrity Edge will tell you is it’s nearly impossible to go hungry. There are 29 dining and drink venues, including four main dining restaurants, two exclusive Suite and AquaClass restaurants, seven brand new specialty restaurants, five complimentary dining venues, and 11 bars and lounges.

Celebrity has redesigned the main dining experience on Celebrity Edge to include four complimentary main restaurants, each with a distinctive design and ambience inspired by a specific region of the world. Menus feature signature dishes that change nightly and are offered across the fleet, as well as selections of dishes to showcase the countries that inspired them. The main dining rooms are called Cyprus (Greek), Cosmopolitan (Traditional), Tuscan (Italian) and Normandie (French). Each restaurant features a fixed “Classic” menu and a rotating “Signature” menu which changes daily. The decor is modern and chic, with lots of windows and intricate lighting fixtures that add to the contemporary atmosphere.

Those staying in a suite or Aquaclass staterooms have exclusive access to specialty restaurants Luminae at the Retreat and Blu. Celebrity proudly boasts Luminae as the highest-rated restaurant fleet-wide thanks to daily menus offering unique dishes not found elsewhere on the ship. Start with a cold smoked salmon or roasted pork belly before moving on to entrees like seared duck breast, slow roasted radicchio, or filet mignon. Blu is for those staying in spa suites and features an impressive wine list and specialty cocktails. Pair your wine with a variety of dishes ranging from timeless classics to unique flavors.

Specialty dining is nothing new in the cruise industry, but on board Celebrity Edge, your options seem never-ending.

Fine Cut Steakhouse serves an upscale dining experience for dinner, with premium cuts cooked to guests’ preferences, while guests dining at the Rooftop Garden Grill enjoy the most mouthwatering backyard BBQ. Eden Restaurant is a place where dining is taken to new and exciting places, featuring a lively, open-air kitchen and menus that deliver sensory and experiential offerings served by performers known as Edenists.

Raw on 5 offers delicacies from the sea and beyond and, when visited by the Magic Carpet, becomes a one-of-a-kind al fresco dining adventure with amazing views of the sea. When the Magic Carpet is positioned at the very top level, it becomes an extraordinary, exhilarating experience known as Dinner on the Edge. For breakfast and lunch, Le Grand Bistro is reminiscent of a bustling boulangerie-patisserie, with handmade macaroons, artisanal cheeses, and freshly baked bread available on the go.

The 11 unique bars and lounges include the iconic Martini Bar and the aforementioned Eden Bar, as well as The Retreat Lounge and The Retreat Pool Bar, both exclusive for Suite Class guests; The Theater Bar; The Casino Bar; The Club; Café Al Bacio for specialty coffees and complimentary pastries; The Pool Bar and Edge Cabanas; Sunset Bar; and Il Secondo Bacio.