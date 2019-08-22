Celebrity Edge Cruise Ship Review

fbpx

Cruise Deal of the Week – August 23, 2019
Celebrity Cruises Edge

Celebrity Edge might just be the most technologically advanced ship at sea, and that’s great news for the modern cruiser who prefers effortless vacations

Overview

Celebrity Edge isn’t the biggest cruise ship we’ve ever sailed on. It’s not the fanciest nor does it
offer the most amenities for passengers. But what it does have, in droves we might add, is the
kind of technology we’ll see on cruise ships for years to come. 

From tendering to finding a great spot to sit and enjoy the ocean views, Celebrity Edge is changing
the game and that’s exciting for cruisers of all ages. 

Porthole Cruise Magazine Overall Rating
4.1/5

Our ship ratings are compiled by cruise and travel experts with firsthand knowledge of each ship.

The one thing that anyone who cruises on Celebrity Edge will tell you is it’s nearly impossible to go hungry. There are 29 dining and drink venues, including four main dining restaurants, two exclusive Suite and AquaClass restaurants, seven brand new specialty restaurants, five complimentary dining venues, and 11 bars and lounges. 

Celebrity has redesigned the main dining experience on Celebrity Edge to include four complimentary main restaurants, each with a distinctive design and ambience inspired by a specific region of the world. Menus feature signature dishes that change nightly and are offered across the fleet, as well as selections of dishes to showcase the countries that inspired them. The main dining rooms are called Cyprus (Greek), Cosmopolitan (Traditional), Tuscan (Italian) and Normandie (French). Each restaurant features a fixed “Classic” menu and a rotating “Signature” menu which changes daily.  The decor is modern and chic, with lots of windows and intricate lighting fixtures that add to the contemporary atmosphere. 

Those staying in a suite or Aquaclass staterooms have exclusive access to specialty restaurants Luminae at the Retreat and Blu. Celebrity proudly boasts Luminae as the highest-rated restaurant fleet-wide thanks to daily menus offering unique dishes not found elsewhere on the ship. Start with a cold smoked salmon or roasted pork belly before moving on to entrees like seared duck breast, slow roasted radicchio, or filet mignon. Blu is for those staying in spa suites and features an impressive wine list and specialty cocktails. Pair your wine with a variety of dishes ranging from timeless classics to unique flavors. 

Specialty dining is nothing new in the cruise industry, but on board Celebrity Edge, your options seem never-ending. 

Fine Cut Steakhouse serves an upscale dining experience for dinner, with premium cuts cooked to guests’ preferences, while guests dining at the Rooftop Garden Grill enjoy the most mouthwatering backyard BBQ. Eden Restaurant is a place where dining is taken to new and exciting places, featuring a lively, open-air kitchen and menus that deliver sensory and experiential offerings served by performers known as Edenists. 

Raw on 5 offers delicacies from the sea and beyond and, when visited by the Magic Carpet, becomes a one-of-a-kind al fresco dining adventure with amazing views of the sea. When the Magic Carpet is positioned at the very top level, it becomes an extraordinary, exhilarating experience known as Dinner on the Edge. For breakfast and lunch, Le Grand Bistro is reminiscent of a bustling boulangerie-patisserie, with handmade macaroons, artisanal cheeses, and freshly baked bread available on the go.

The 11 unique bars and lounges include the iconic Martini Bar and the aforementioned Eden Bar, as well as The Retreat Lounge and The Retreat Pool Bar, both exclusive for Suite Class guests; The Theater Bar; The Casino Bar; The Club; Café Al Bacio for specialty coffees and complimentary pastries; The Pool Bar and Edge Cabanas; Sunset Bar; and Il Secondo Bacio.

It’s hard to miss Celebrity Edge when she’s sitting in port thanks to the signature navy blue hull and, oh yeah, the giant orange thing sticking off the side. Spanning from the ocean to the top deck, Celebrity Edge’s new Magic Carpet feature is the most obvious departure from the norm on board the ship. Painted bright orange and featuring space for 100 guests, a full bar, and room for musical performances, Magic Carpet is also a solution to the issue of tendering, which can be a problem for some passengers. 

The Magic Carpet is multifunctional, transforming into a dining venue high atop the ship for a new experience called “Dinner on the Edge.” It also can drop lower to other decks, extending their space and function.

Another feature on board Celebrity Edge that is unlike any other at sea is Eden, the ship’s unusual and captivating fusion of live performance and nature. Spanning multiple decks, Eden is a dining venue, a performance stage, and a place where all your senses are activated no matter what time of day. Guests are actually encouraged to become part of the performances themselves. 

Celebrity Edge makes great use of outdoor spaces and one of our favorite spots on the ship is the Rooftop Garden. The plants are real, the music is live, and there’s plenty of places to sit back and relax no matter what time of day. The space even converts to a movie theater some evenings. The ship has an overall vibe of relaxation and many of the spaces are conducive for a laid-back vacation experience. 

Be sure to check out a live cooking demonstration from the culinary team at America’s Test Kitchen or book your own small group demonstration for a fee. There are a number of other enrichment programs like dancing, wine tastings, casino gaming tips, and more. 

Get active on the Sport Court or Fitness Center before dancing the night away at one of the many on board music and club venues. 

Make yourself at home, no, seriously. The staterooms on board the new Celebrity Edge are huge compared to other new ships, and the amenities are everything you’d expect at a modern luxury hotel. The most noticeable feature across all staterooms is how much control guests have over their rooms with just the touch of a button. Adjust the thermostat, raise or lower the blinds, or even download the Celebrity app and do it all from your phone. 

Even the interior rooms have decent space, with a sitting area to accompany the bed and bathroom. Premium bath products are standard in every room along with 24-hour room service, hair dryers, mini fridges, bathrobes. and more. 

Those who upgrade to concierge-class rooms will enjoy a private veranda to go along with priority check in and a concierge who can provide a number of services. Suites have a noticeable bump in luxury amenities with a personal butler, access to a private restaurant, and indoor/outdoor lounges, as well as stunning ocean views and lush bedding. 

The Theatre on board Celebrity Edge is perhaps the most technologically advanced entertainment venue at sea, and that’s great news for cruisers. Celebrity Cruises partnered with TAIT, a top stage automation production company, to create precise synchronization of rotating stage platforms, rain curtains, spiraling staircases, flying aerial rigs, and the tallest projection screens at sea. The performances offered are aimed at blurring the lines between guest and performer for a unique entertainment experience.

At The Theatre, passengers have five new full production shows to choose from including the Shakespeare-inspired A Hot Summer Night’s Dream, where light-hearted theater meets extraordinary acrobatics; The Jewelry Box, with its jaw-dropping technological feats; Kaleidoscope, a high-energy music and dance extravaganza harnessing the stage’s state-of-the-art technology; and two additional shows that are part of Celebrity’s new Headline Residency program—Get Up, a dynamic pop concert produced by Black Skull Creative, and The Purpose, an uplifting production designed to celebrate the inner self.

