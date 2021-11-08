Click on the icons below to share this post









Over the weekend, Celebrity Cruises marked another milestone in their cruise return when Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation both set sail with passengers for the first time since the pandemic began. Celebrity now has 10 of their 14 ships active around the world with Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Solstice, Celebrity Eclipse and Celebrity Xpedition still waiting to return.

Celebrity Reflection set sail from Fort Lauderdale on Saturday the 6th on a seven-night cruise from Fort Lauderdale, with calls on the Bahamas, Mexico, Belize and Honduras. Celebrity Constellation set sail the next day from its new homeport of Tampa Bay cruising to Belize and Cozumel, Mexico. Both ships will spend the next six months in the Caribbean before transatlantic repositioning cruises to the Mediterranean for a season calling on Italy, Spain, Greece, and Croatia.

Captain Nikolaos today welcomed the first guests back aboard Celebrity Reflection. Pics .nikolaoschristodoulakis

・・・

After 600 days our long wait is over! Welcome Onboard!! pic.twitter.com/QBet9o0A2p — Ade (@InstaAde) November 6, 2021

“The past year has been one of remarkable change, but we can definitely say the announcement of the return of these two marvelous ships is a change in the right direction as we invite our guests back on board,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “The experiences our guests will enjoy aboard these beautiful new-luxury ships will provide the healing power of travel that we have all been seeking.”

The Future Celebrity Cruises’ Fleet

Just last week, the cruise line’s newest ship, Celebrity Apex, set sail on its inaugural cruise from Fort Lauderdale with the plan of sailing rotating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries with calls on Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Belize, Grand Caymans this Caribbean cruise season.

We also won’t have to wait much longer for the debut of another brand new Celebrity Cruises ship as Celebrity Beyond is slated to begin its first cruise season in the Spring of 2022. In October, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises Lisa Lutoff-Perlo announced Captain Kate McCue would serve as Captain of Beyond, the fourth Celebrity ship for which she’s held that title.

Have you cruised on a new Celebrity ship or with Captain Kate at the helm? Let us know in the comments!