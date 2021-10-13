Celebrity Cruises Announces New 2023 Pacific Coast Cruises

Click on the icons below to share this post









California is once again open for cruising and as a result, we’re seeing more and more cruise lines scheduling future cruises along the Pacific coast! Celebrity Cruises announced today that they’ll position their ship Celebrity Eclipse in Los Angeles starting in September of 2023 for 6, 7, and 8-night cruises north and south along the coast.

“Our Pacific Coast itineraries are packed with iconic destinations, unique cultural experiences and Celebrity’s signature onboard luxury experiences,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “There’s so much to experience on both the West Coast and on our beautiful Celebrity Eclipse, making it a vacation that offers something new and exciting every day of the journey.”

For those wary about traveling too far from home just yet, the ship calls on several American ports like San Diego, Santa Barbara, and San Francisco, California as well as Astoria, Oregon. When the ship cruises south along Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, calls include Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

The breakdown of each itinerary from Los Angeles is as follows:

7-night Pacific Coastal sailings with calls on San Francisco, Santa Barbara and San Diego

An 8-night South-of-the-Border Mexican Riviera itinerary with calls on Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, La Paz and Puerto Vallarta

A 6-night itinerary featuring an overnight stop in Cabo San Lucas, and a visit to San Diego

A 6-night repositioning cruise in December from Vancouver to Los Angeles with calls on Victoria, British Columbia; Astoria, Oregon; and an overnight in San Francisco

New Paint for Celebrity Eclipse

Launched in 2010, Celebrity Eclipse is the third of five Solstice-class ships built by the cruise line. While the ship was idle during the industry pause, Celebrity Cruises took the opportunity to give it a fresh coat of hull paint and former guests may not recognize her now! The ship is now the same navy blue found on the brand’s newer vessels like Edge and Apex.