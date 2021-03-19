Celebrity Cruises Announces June 5th Return

There’s some excellent news to report from Celebrity Cruises this morning! Celebrity President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo announced this morning that the cruise line would return to service on June 5th from St. Maarten on board the recently renovated Celebrity Millennium! Bookings for the 7-night cruise will open on March 25th however, the cruise line is requiring proof of vaccination for adults and children under the age of 18 with a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of embarkation. Celebrity announced that every crew member on board the ship will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Returning to the Caribbean after more than a year away is such a significant moment for us. It marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone. We have been in constant contact with the leadership of St. Maarten these past months to support each other and share learnings and best practices. That we’re able to offer people the opportunity to safely vacation onboard the revolutionized Celebrity Millennium, is incredible, and that we will sail from the magical island of St. Maarten is very special. I am forever grateful for the support and collaboration of the St. Maarten Government,” said Lutoff-Perlo.

The cruise from St. Maarten has two unique itineraries guests can choose from. The first features calls on Aruba, Curaçao and Barbados and highlights features like Willemstad City Center UNESCO World Heritage Site in Curaçao along with all the natural beauty the Caribbean has to offer. The second itinerary heads to Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados with highlights such as the famous Pitons of St. Lucia.

“Having a major cruise line such as Royal Caribbean Group’s Celebrity Cruises homeport here is a significant economic milestone for St. Maarten. It’s a historic agreement, the fruit of continuous dialogue and a testament to the strength of our longstanding relationship,” St. Maarten Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication Ludmila de Weever said. “Celebrity Cruises homeporting here will help rejuvenate our economy and drive opportunities for our people. I would like to thank the management team at the Royal Caribbean Group for their commitment to St. Maarten and their confidence in the Ministry of TEATT as a reliable and responsible partner. I look forward to the successful re-launch of their Caribbean cruising.”

About Celebrity Millennium

Celebrity Millennium was the first ship to be renovated as part of Celebrity Cruises “The Celebrity Revolution” investment which poured $500 million into ship redesigns and upgrades based on the brand new Edge-class ships. The ship features brand new staterooms with eXhale bedding as well as a number of reimagined bars, restaurants and spa facilities. At the ultra-exclusive The Retreat, passengers can lounge on the private sundeck and redesigned lounge offering complimentary beverages, gourmet cuisine, live entertainment, and around-the-clock butler and concierge services.

Are you planning on booking? Let us know in the comments!