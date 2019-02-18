SEARCH

Benefits of Using AirBnB in a Foreign Country
Featured
131 views
131 views

Benefits of Using AirBnB in a Foreign Country

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 18, 2019
124 Views
February 18, 2019

Last Call: Espresso Yourself

Toast with a dark roast from Celebrity Cruises’ selection of coffee cocktails.

Espresso

The Place for Espresso — Café al Bacio and Gelateria

Grab A Seat — All Celebrity Cruise Ships (excluding Celebrity’s expedition ships)

Standout Feature ­— The European charm of Café al Bacio and Gelateria seems an unlikely choice to grab a brew…unless that brew is a cup of coffee! Sure enough, the selection of creamy libations all contain a delectable dose of java from authentic Italian espresso to full-flavored Kahlúa liqueur.

On The Menu — For the perfect pairing with a fresh pastry or an artisan gelato, order up one of these coffee cocktails: “Aspen Coffee” (Baileys, Kahlúa, Frangelico, and hot coffee); and “Café Diablo” (Courvoisier VS, Grand Marnier, Sambuca, and hot coffee)

RELATED: Feel the Mojo: A Guide to Cuban Food

###

Photo: Celebrity Cruises

#############
Your Guide to the Best Hawker Center Food in Singapore
Destinations
1982 views
1982 views

Your Guide to the Best Hawker Center Food in Singapore

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 7, 2019
Emeralds of Cartagena: Colombia’s Prized Gemstone
Cruise Shopping
19235 views
19235 views

Emeralds of Cartagena: Colombia’s Prized Gemstone

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 7, 2019
1 Millionth Passenger Cruises Through Port of New Orleans
Cruise News
1630 views1
1630 views1

1 Millionth Passenger Cruises Through Port of New Orleans

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 6, 2019
What’s the Best Hotel in the World?
Cruise News
1464 views
1464 views

What’s the Best Hotel in the World?

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 5, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

Benefits of Using AirBnB in a Foreign Country
Featured
131 views
131 views

Benefits of Using AirBnB in a Foreign Country

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 18, 2019

Traveling is fun and exciting. Besides the choice of what country to visit and what to do when you get there, one of the most important things…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2018 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions