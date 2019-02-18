Last Call: Espresso Yourself
Toast with a dark roast from Celebrity Cruises’ selection of coffee cocktails.
The Place for Espresso — Café al Bacio and Gelateria
Grab A Seat — All Celebrity Cruise Ships (excluding Celebrity’s expedition ships)
Standout Feature — The European charm of Café al Bacio and Gelateria seems an unlikely choice to grab a brew…unless that brew is a cup of coffee! Sure enough, the selection of creamy libations all contain a delectable dose of java from authentic Italian espresso to full-flavored Kahlúa liqueur.
On The Menu — For the perfect pairing with a fresh pastry or an artisan gelato, order up one of these coffee cocktails: “Aspen Coffee” (Baileys, Kahlúa, Frangelico, and hot coffee); and “Café Diablo” (Courvoisier VS, Grand Marnier, Sambuca, and hot coffee)
Photo: Celebrity Cruises
