The Place for Espresso — Café al Bacio and Gelateria

Grab A Seat — All Celebrity Cruise Ships (excluding Celebrity’s expedition ships)

Standout Feature ­— The European charm of Café al Bacio and Gelateria seems an unlikely choice to grab a brew…unless that brew is a cup of coffee! Sure enough, the selection of creamy libations all contain a delectable dose of java from authentic Italian espresso to full-flavored Kahlúa liqueur.

On The Menu — For the perfect pairing with a fresh pastry or an artisan gelato, order up one of these coffee cocktails: “Aspen Coffee” (Baileys, Kahlúa, Frangelico, and hot coffee); and “Café Diablo” (Courvoisier VS, Grand Marnier, Sambuca, and hot coffee)

RELATED: Feel the Mojo: A Guide to Cuban Food

###

Photo: Celebrity Cruises