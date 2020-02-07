fbpx

SEARCH

Cruise Deal of the Week – February 7, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week
67 views
67 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – February 7, 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 7, 2020
83 Views
February 7, 2020

Sneak Peek: Celebrity Apex (VIDEO)

We’re just a month away from the launch of the newest ship from Celebrity Cruises and we were blessed with a new preview video from the world famous cruise line. Celebrity Apex is currently under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France and the innovative second-in-series ship promises to take modern cruising to the next level. 

Celebrity Apex, an Edge-Class Ship 

While many cruise lines are going with the bigger is better route (we’re looking at you, Costa Smeralda), Celebrity Edge-Class ships clock in a just under 3,000 passengers and that can make for a much more relaxed cruise experience. What Edge ships lack in sheer size, they make up for in technology with innovative new features like the Magic Carpet and Eden – a dining venue, a performance stage, and a place where all your senses are activated no matter what time of day. 

Celebrity Apex

A rendering of the Magic Carpet Feature | Photo: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity has redesigned the main dining experience on Edge-Class ships to include four complimentary main restaurants, each with a distinctive design and ambience inspired by a specific region of the world. Menus feature signature dishes that change nightly and are offered across the fleet, as well as selections of dishes to showcase the countries that inspired them. The main dining rooms are called Cyprus (Greek), Cosmopolitan (Traditional), Tuscan (Italian) and Normandie (French). Each restaurant features a fixed “Classic” menu and a rotating “Signature” menu which changes daily.  The decor is modern and chic, with lots of windows and intricate lighting fixtures that add to the contemporary atmosphere. 

You can read the full Celebrity Edge Cruise Ship Review Here

Recent images of Celebrity Apex in the shipyard compared with Celebrity Edge currently at sea show the ships are definitely twins.

So far, reviews for Celebrity Edge have been glowing with many raving about the ease of embarkation, the service provided by the staff and the amenities on board. Though some lament spending more for Edge Villas on board as they found the amenities and service on par with a regular room. 

##########
Discovering the Canadian Rockies by Rail
Featured
3421 views
3421 views

Discovering the Canadian Rockies by Rail

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 31, 2020
Miami’s Best Spots for Instagram Ahead of the Big Game
Cruise News
646 views
646 views

Miami’s Best Spots for Instagram Ahead of the Big Game

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 30, 2020
The Beauties and Basics of a Baltics Cruise
Cruise Magazine
399 views
399 views

The Beauties and Basics of a Baltics Cruise

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 30, 2020
Pregaming in Paradise: Miami’s Hottest Spots Before the Big Game
Cruise News
680 views
680 views

Pregaming in Paradise: Miami’s Hottest Spots Before the Big Game

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 30, 2020

The Latest

Cruise Deal of the Week – February 7, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week
67 views
67 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – February 7, 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 7, 2020

One of the fastest growing cruise lines sailing today is MSC Cruises. With 17 ships in the fleet, MSC has cruises sailing all over the world with…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions