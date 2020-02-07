Sneak Peek: Celebrity Apex (VIDEO)

We’re just a month away from the launch of the newest ship from Celebrity Cruises and we were blessed with a new preview video from the world famous cruise line. Celebrity Apex is currently under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France and the innovative second-in-series ship promises to take modern cruising to the next level.

Celebrity Apex, an Edge-Class Ship

While many cruise lines are going with the bigger is better route (we’re looking at you, Costa Smeralda), Celebrity Edge-Class ships clock in a just under 3,000 passengers and that can make for a much more relaxed cruise experience. What Edge ships lack in sheer size, they make up for in technology with innovative new features like the Magic Carpet and Eden – a dining venue, a performance stage, and a place where all your senses are activated no matter what time of day.

Celebrity has redesigned the main dining experience on Edge-Class ships to include four complimentary main restaurants, each with a distinctive design and ambience inspired by a specific region of the world. Menus feature signature dishes that change nightly and are offered across the fleet, as well as selections of dishes to showcase the countries that inspired them. The main dining rooms are called Cyprus (Greek), Cosmopolitan (Traditional), Tuscan (Italian) and Normandie (French). Each restaurant features a fixed “Classic” menu and a rotating “Signature” menu which changes daily. The decor is modern and chic, with lots of windows and intricate lighting fixtures that add to the contemporary atmosphere.

Recent images of Celebrity Apex in the shipyard compared with Celebrity Edge currently at sea show the ships are definitely twins.

You’ll be glad to know – It’s twins !! pic.twitter.com/gJ3VFX8WBJ — Ade (@insta_it) January 31, 2020

So far, reviews for Celebrity Edge have been glowing with many raving about the ease of embarkation, the service provided by the staff and the amenities on board. Though some lament spending more for Edge Villas on board as they found the amenities and service on par with a regular room.