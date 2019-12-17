Celebrate the Holiday Season in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is a long way from the North Pole, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find plenty of holiday cheer in one of South Florida’s premier vacation destinations. Whether you’re in town for a cruise out of Port Everglades or spending the week lounging on the beach, the holiday season in Fort Lauderdale is a great time to visit.

We’ve put together some holiday events and can’t-miss activities through the New Year to make the most of your vacation!

Take a Ride on the Polar Express

All aboard the Polar Express! Brightline, South Florida’s newest train, helps get cruisers from West Palm to Fort Lauderdale and Miami for their cruise, but this December it’s turning into a magical holiday experience for the whole family.

The classic children’s book The Polar Express is taking over the train on select Saturdays running through December 29th. The train turns into a show with the aisles as the stage as performers relive the classic tale set to the music from the motion picture soundtrack. Guests meet Santa and his elves before boarding the train with a golden ticket. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while characters from the story come to life before your very eyes!

The Fort Lauderdale Brightline station is just a few blocks from downtown Fort Lauderdale and popular Las Olas Boulevard where the best dining and entertainment can be found!

Annual Chanukah Fair on Las Olas

One of South Florida’s Jewish Community’s most popular events is the Annual Chanukah Fair on Las Olas hosted by the Downtown Jewish Center Chabad. Located at Bubier Park along Fort Lauderdale’s famous Riverwalk, the event is free and open to everyone.

Scheduled for Saturday, December 29th, this year’s Chanukah Fair is going to be one of the best yet with live music, a zip line, bounce house, carnival rides, rock climbing wall, kosher food trucks, face painting and a whole lot more. The event runs from Noon until 5pm when the ceremonial lighting of the Menorah takes place. For those enjoying the holiday season in Fort Lauderdale with kids, this is a must-see!

A Christmas Story: Live!

One of the most festive places in Fort Lauderdale this holiday season is the Broward Center for the Performing Arts where “A Christmas Story: The Musical” is coming to the stage. We all know and love the classic tale of Ralphie and his family as they celebrate the season and now is your chance to enjoy it live. The songs for the performance were written by the team behind the Tony-award winning hits Dear Evan Hansen and the Oscar winning film La La Land and is sure to impress fans of all ages. Shows run through December 29th with multiple per week so there’s plenty of opportunity to catch the performance!

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale and is just a short ride away from Port Everglades so a show is easy to add onto a cruise vacation.

You don’t have to live in a winter wonderland to enjoy the holiday season in Fort Lauderdale, the city is proof of that! If you’re coming into town for a cruise or any kind of vacation this holiday season, make sure you set aside some time to check out what makes this city by the sea such a festive place to visit.